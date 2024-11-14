Injury Report: Hawks vs Wizards
The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are set to face each other for the third time tomorrow night only this time, it will be a game that counts towards the NBA Cup. Atlanta just released their injury report for tomorrow's game and it is a positive one for Atlanta. Trae Young (who missed Tuesday's game vs Boston) is off the injury report and De'Andre Hunter is as well. Hunter last played on Oct. 25th. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), Vit Krejci (right adductor strain) and Cody Zeller (not with team) are still out for the Hawks.
One thing to monitor tomorrow is who starts between Hunter and Risacher. Hunter started the first two games of the season and then Risacher took over in his absence. Both will still be key parts of the rotation, but it is something to monitor.
The Atlanta Hawks got the biggest upset of the NBA season on Tuesday night when they took down the Boston Celtics in Boston as 16-point underdogs. Not only was it the biggest upset of the year in the NBA, but it was an important win for the Hawks when it comes to the 2024 NBA Cup. Group Play in the NBA Cup started on Tuesday and the Hawks took a huge step towards potentially winning East Group C with their win over the Celtics. They still have games remaining against the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls in group play.
According to the latest odds from Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hawks are now at +210 to win Group C, the second-best odds after the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are off to a 13-0 start this season. Boston is at +230, Chicago is +900, and Washington is +3500. The Hawks resume group play tomorrow night at home vs Washington and then they will travel to Chicago next Friday night. Washington has two wins this season vs the Hawks and the Bulls erased an 18 point defecit last Saturday night to beat Atlanta. While the Hawks certainly have a path to winning the group, it is by no means a given and they will have to beat the Wizards tomorrow night.
