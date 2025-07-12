Instant Takeaways: The Atlanta Hawks Show Promise in Summer League Win vs. Miami Heat
Coming into today's Summer League game, the Atlanta Hawks faced a Miami Heat team that had already had a rough showing against the Golden State Warriors in their first game a couple of days prior. The Heat also brought back five players from their Summer League team that won the championship against the Memphis Grizzlies last summer. The Hawks were able to get a win thanks to a big run in the second half, but what are the key takeaways from the rest of the game.
1. Inconsistent Play
In the first half, the Hawks started strong, making their first couple of shots to take an early lead and building a 10-point advantage. However, after this, they allowed a 10-0 scoring run by the Heat, leading to a 52-52 tie at halftime. This saw the Hawks go back and forth with the Heat, as they led by four in the third quarter, then allowed a 14-2 run by Miami, which was executed effectively in terms of spacing. The Hawks didn't score again until the beginning of the fourth quarter. Then the Hawks went on a 13-0 scoring run in less than two minutes to eventually close out the Heat, illustrating how wildly inconsistent the Hawks were on the court tonight in different stretches of the game, which could have been a blowout had they maintained consistency throughout.
2. Poor Shooting
The Hawks kept things close throughout, but the primary factor that kept the game close was their inability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc. The Hawks finished shooting as a team 23% from three-point range and 42% from the field, which almost led to them losing this game. This win, however, was mainly fueled by more second-half scoring from Bufkin as he closed the game, scoring 19 points in the second half after scoring 10 in the first half.
3. Promise Shown For Young Talent
The Hawks had plenty of talent step up throughout the roster, as Bufkin, Asa Newell, and Eli Ndiaye all played reasonably well. Other notable players to mention are Jacob Toppin and Adam Flagler, who both scored in double digits. Toppin finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Bufkin finished with 29 points, a steal, and two blocks. Newell had a near double-double statline of eight points and eight rebounds to go along with two steals. N'Diaye had a solid showing in his first NBA-style action, scoring 12 points, grabbing six rebounds, stealing the ball once, and blocking one shot to finish with a +8 plus-minus off the bench, which indicates a player's impact on the game, good or bad.
4. Defensive Miscues
The Hawks struggled with defensive sets, as there were times when the Heat were getting easy open opportunities to score. For much of the game, the Hawks allowed the Heat to be in the bonus for free throw opportunities, leading Miami to attempt 25 free throws and Nikola Djurisic nearly fouling out with eight fouls, with the player's foul limit being 10 for Summer League. In the first half, the Hawks also struggled to contain the Heat's first-round draft pick, Kasparas Jakucionis, who had a strong start, scoring 19 points in the first half. This hot start, however, did not continue for the rookie, as he only scored five points in the second half, finishing with 24 points. This comes after he finished his first game going 0-5 from the field and 0-4 from three-point range to go along with four turnovers against the Warriors.