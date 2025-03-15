James Harden Makes NBA History Tonight vs The Atlanta Hawks
James Harden remains one of the elite players in the NBA and tonight, he made history against the Atlanta Hawks. While the Clippers were dominating the Hawks in the third quarter of tonight's game, Harden moved to 12th all-time on the NBA scoring list, passing Elvin Hayes and inching closer to Moses Malone at No. 11.
Harden went on to have 13 points total in the third quarter and has been dominating the Hawks tonight in the game.
How high could Harden go on this list by the end of the season? It seems like a given that he is going to pass Malone on this list at some point this season, but getting into top ten might have to wait until next year for the future Hall of Famer.
After leading by eight at the half, the Hawks found themselves trailing by nearly 20 points going into the fourth quarter, with Harden leading the way for the Clippers.
The third quarter began with a horrible start for Atlanta. The Clippers opened the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 64-61 lead and the Hawks had not scored a point in nearly four minutes.
It did not end there though. The Hawks went on to have arguably their worst quarter of the season in the third quarter tonight. Atlanta scored eight (yes, only eight) points in the third quarter and shot 4-23 from the field (0-8 from three) and had eight turnovers. They were leading by eight at halftime, but trailed by 19 points going into the fourth and were outscored 35-8.
Additional Links
Hawks Fans Give Bogdan Bogdanovic A Warm Welcome in His First Game Back in Atlanta Since Being Traded
Hawks vs Clippers: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Take Former Five Star Recruit and High Upside Center In Latest ESPN Mock