Kristaps Porzingis Gets High Placement On ESPN's Newcomers List For Upcoming Season
The Atlanta Hawks were one of the most active teams this offseason, looking for big upgrades to their already talented roster. First, the Hawks traded for Kristaps Porzingis, then signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to help round out their team. All three of these players should give the Hawks an instant boost this season in a number of areas, but there might not be a more impactful addition than Porzingis.
Elite two-way center
Whether he starts or not for the Hawks (Onyeka Okongwu was really good last season), Porzingis is going to give them an elite shooting threat at the position and high level rim protection. In a ranking of the top 14 newcomers for the season, ESPN's Chris Herring ranked Porzingis 7th on the list:
"Last season was a tough one for Porzingis, who missed the first month of action recovering from an offseason surgery before struggling at times -- including during the playoffs -- to perform at his best due to a mystery upper-respiratory virus that sapped his energy throughout the campaign. But between that and Boston's need to trim salary to avoid the second apron, the Hawks were able to swoop in and acquire him, giving Atlanta an elite rim protector and floor spacer for Trae Young. Porzingis simply needs to stay healthy"
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.
Porziņģis owns a total of 909 career blocks, in addition to burying 950 career three-pointers, and is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900-or-more blocks and 900-or-more three-pointers and one of only five active players to do so. He has tallied 50+ triples and 50+ blocks in each of his nine NBA seasons, one of only five players in NBA history to secure at least 50 three-pointers and 50 blocks in nine consecutive seasons, per Elias Sports.
As long as he his healthy, Porzingis might be just what Atlanta needs to leap in contention.