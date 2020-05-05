AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Lloyd Pierce To Participate In NBA COVID-19 Roundtable Discussion

Ben Ladner

Lloyd Pierce hasn't coached a basketball game in nearly two months, but the Hawks' head coach has still kept himself busy since the NBA suspended its season on March 11. Pierce holds weekly team meetings, leads coaching clinics, devours audiobooks and TV series, and spends time looking after his daughter, Maya Joy. He has vocally supported the Atlanta Pledge, a nonprofit organization that helps battle COVID-19. 

On Tuesday, he'll also help lead a discussion as part of the NBA's Virtual Roundtable series on Twitter at 7 p.m. Along with former NBA player Caron Butler, WNBA forward DeWanna Bonner, and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson, Pierce will speak about the urgent threat of COVID-19 to incarcerated communities and the pre-existing inequities surrounding criminal justice in America. The conversation will cover topics like the rapid spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities, the root causes of the United States' system of mass incarceration, its disproportionate impact on people of color, and more. 

Pierce, who has been one of the NBA's most thoughtful and eloquent head coaches in his two years in Atlanta, is a partner with the Georgia Innocence Project, which works to prevent and undo wrongful convictions in the state of Georgia. 

Butler, who was incarcerated at 16 years old, serves on the board for the Vera Institute of Justice. Bonner has worked with incarcerated women in Phoenix while Stevenson has spend over three decades as a lawyer fighting iniquities in the U.S. criminal justice system and founded the Equal Justice Initiative in in 1989. In 2015, Stevenson penned the book Just Mercy, which was adapted into a film in 2019. 

The Virtual Roundtable series started last Tuesday with a discussion on how the coronavirus disproportionately affected people of color, and will continue every Tuesday at 7 on the NBA's Twitter page. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where the NBA Stands Nearly Two Months After Suspending Its Season

Every new development suggests it will be a while before the NBA as we know it comes back.

Ben Ladner

NBA TV To Air "Work From Home" With the Hawks

The NBA feature will give an inside look at how the Hawks are staying busy during their off-time.

Ben Ladner

NBA Postpones Lottery and Combine

The league will push back the draft lottery and combine in the wake of COVID-19 as the NBA season remains suspended.

Ben Ladner

Locked On Hawks: Assessing De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter's 2020 Seasons

How did the Hawks' young wings look this season and what does it portend for their future in Atlanta?

Ben Ladner

How Much Longer Can the Hawks Stay Young?

A young team on the rise faces several key offseason questions as it aims for a playoff appearance in 2021.

Ben Ladner

Vince Carter Reflects on His Career and Final Season in Atlanta

The 22-year NBA veteran looks back on the final years of his career and the way it ended on a strange night in Atlanta.

Ben Ladner

Travis Schlenk Says Hawks Don't Plan On Reopening Practice Facility

It appears the Hawks will continue to stay away from the Emory Sports Medicine Complex until further notice.

Ben Ladner

NBA To Allow Gradual Reopening of Practice Facilities

The NBA will reportedly ease restrictions on access to team practice facilities in states that have relaxed stay-at-home orders.

Ben Ladner

One Game In, Trae Young Looks In Control

The second-year point guard dictated the terms of Atlanta's win over Detroit, which could prove significant for the Hawks.

Ben Ladner

Clint Capela Provides An Update on His Heel Injury

The Hawks' new center is progressing toward recovery even as the NBA stays on hold.

Ben Ladner