National Analyst Gives Low Win-Loss Projection for the Hawks for the Upcoming Season
The NBA is in the quiet part of its calendar right now. Sure the schedule was just released, but most eyes around the sports world are focused on the upcoming football season. The NBA will start training camp in the coming month and then the ramp-up to the 2024-2025 season will start.
With the schedule now out and no big trades likely coming until the trade deadline in February, it is time to start thinking about how each team is going to look this season and where they fit in.
The Hawks are one of the most interesting teams when it comes to projection. They traded Dejounte Murray this offseason and added some players like Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels, who should help their size and defense. If young players like Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu take steps forward, this could be a potential playoff team. Their win total at most sportsbooks is at 35.5 right now and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey gave his early projection for what the Hawks record might be:
"The Atlanta Hawks breaking up the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray pairing could be enough on its own to make them a little better. Last season, they were comfortably better when Young was on the floor without Murray, and returning their trust in the offense to Trae should pay dividends on that end.
But Atlanta is also at least one fit in on a transitional phase. It should be giving plenty of developmental minutes to 2024's No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher. Jalen Johnson had a mini-breakout last season, but he's still just 22 and has some runway between here and his peak, too.
Straddling two timelines has worked for some teams. And to the extent it helps them exceed that over-under, it will for the Hawks, too. But it still feels like they're a year or two away from a surefire playoff spot."
Bailey had the Hawks finishing with a 38-44 record. That record would likely mean a 9 or 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.
I think the Hawks season comes down to how much the new acquisitions like Risacher and Daniels make an impact and how big of a leap Jalen Johnson takes. If Johnson takes a huge leap into an All-Star caliber player, Risacher provides helpful minutes on defense and as a shooter, and Daniels is an All-NBA level defender while providing spacing on offense, this team could surprise. That is a lot of ifs though and that is why the win-loss projection is low. There is a worst case scenario where Johnson is still a good player, but does not take a huge leap, Risacher is not ready to provide helpful minutes, and Daniels does not progress on offense. The Hawks could also use some better injury luck this year too. While the Hawks had plenty of problems last year, staying healthy was among them. Just a little more injury luck could go a long way.