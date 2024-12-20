NBA Analyst Names Atlanta As Potential Fits For Three Centers On The Trade Block
De. 15th was a huge day in the NBA. Not for anything happening on the court, but because more players became available for trade. It was the unofficial start to trade season and there are going to be plenty of rumors between now and February 6th. The Atlanta Hawks were one of the most talked about teams leading up to the deadline last season, but more in terms of as sellling. This year, it could be different.
The Hawks have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, making a run to the NBA Cup Semifinals and sitting firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Determining what they might do at the deadline though might be tricky. Atlanta has some intriguing players on their roster, such as Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who have all been mentioned in various trade rumors, but they are important pieces to Atlanta's roster and the Hawks should not and will not make a trade just to make a trade. The areas of need on this team right now appear to be getting more shooting around Trae Young (Hawks rank 23rd in three-point%) and the center position could be addressed. Both Capela and Nance are on expiring deals, while Onyeka Okongwu has yet to show he can be the starting center for the forseeable future for the Hawks. At center though, it would take a pretty big upgrade for the Hawks to make a move though, as both Capela and Nance are playing well this season.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote about the top trade candidates at the deadline and listed the Hawks as suitors for three centers. It should be noted that his is just pure speculation and the Hawks have not shown any interest to this point in any of these three players.
1. Deandre Ayton
2024-25 salary: $34.0 million
Contract status: $69.6 million through 2025-26
"Buzz: Ayton's contract is nearing its end, and the Portland Trail Blazers aren't expected to reinvest after drafting Donovan Clingan.
Ayton, who is just 26, averages a double-double (14.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game), has playoff experience and could help several teams with a size deficit.
Portland can afford to be patient, but it must decide whether to move him at the deadline or in the offseason. Offer-quality may be the decider, but expect the team to explore the market diligently."
Landing spots: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors
Ayton would be a hard pass for me if I was the Hawks. He is making a lot of money and while he only has two years left on his contract, he is very inconsistent on both ends of the court and has not proven himself to be someone to build around. The Hawks would have to include Capela and another salary, making it tough to work out unless another team got involved. Capela has been a better player than Ayton this year and I would not trade for him.
2. Walker Kessler
2024-25 salary: $3.0 million
Contract status: $7.8 million through 2025-26
"Buzz: Kessler is a less-expensive option at center. He's not nearly as established a player as Deandre Ayton, but he's $31 million cheaper this season.
The Utah Jazz need to decide if they want to extend Kessler this summer or wait until restricted free agency in 2026—but many around the league believe they will cash him out ahead of the deadline.
Utah would want at least a first-round pick in return, less than what they had demanded from New York in discussions before the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns. Kessler's small salary makes him more likely to be moved than most on this list. The Jazz are also flexible with other veterans on the roster, like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collins Sexton."
Landing spots: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Knicks
This would be a player I could see the Hawks targeting. He fits the mold of what they have valued in Capela when it comes to shot blocking and rim protection and is on a cheap contract. He and Okongwu could be the centers for the future if the Hawks choose to extend him and the Hawks could even get a player like Jordan Clarkson back in the deal to help them with their offense.
3. Robert Williams
2024-25 salary: $12.4-$14 million
Contract status: $25.7-$28.9 million through 2026-27
"Buzz: Williams is the third center in a row, much cheaper than Ayton but more expensive and riskier than Kessler. At his best, Williams is a polished, experienced and disruptive defender. He improves any playoff contender in need.
The downside is that he's rarely healthy (though he is currently playing productive basketball off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers)."
Landing spots: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans
I think Williams would be a great fit for the Hawks, but his history of injuries make a deal tough. If he is healthy, he would be an instant impact player and he is a defensive Player of the Year candidate when healthy. Maybe Atlanta can get him at a cheap price and make another great deal.
Of the three, I think Ayton is by far the worst option and would be the most expensive. Kessler and Williams would be good fits, but deals would be interesting. Either way, look for the Hawks to be involved in rumors for centers on the trade block.
