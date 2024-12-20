Victor Wembanyama Scores 42 As San Antonio Takes Down Atlanta 133-126 in Wild Overtime Game
After their run to the NBA Cup Semifinals, the Atlanta Hawks were finally back in action after five days off and they had to go to San Antonio to face Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. In what turned out to be a wild game, the Hawks came up just short vs the Spurs, losing in overtime 133-126.
There are several factors as to why Atlanta could not seal the win tonight, despite having many opportunities to do so. One of the biggest (literally) was Wembanyama, who was fantastic. Wembanyama scored 42 points on 13-24 shooting, including 7-15 from three, which was the most threes he has made in a game this season. Not only that, but he also had four blocked shots and they were all in big moments. Wembanyama is one of the premier players in the NBA already and he showed it tonight.
The Hawks had a bad night when it came to turning the ball over, which is theme in games they lose. The Hawks turned it over 22 times compared to San Antonio's 17 and the Spurs scored 35 points off of those turnovers. The first and third quarters particularly poor when it came to turnovers. San Antonio just narrowly beat the Hawks in the three-point battle, making 19 compared to Atlanta's 16. That is not a massive gap, but in an overtime game, it matters.
Atlanta had four players score at least 20 points. De'Andre Hunter (27 points), Trae Young (23 points), Jalen Johnson (22 points), and Larry Nance (21 points) were all fantastic. With Onyeka Okongwu injured, Larry Nance came off the bench and had perhaps his best game of the year, hitting five threes and pulling in 13 rebounds as well. Atlanta shot 47% from the field and 42% from three tonight. The Spurs were 48% from the field and 45% from three. The Hawks' bench outscored the Spur's bench 58-30.
This was a winnable game for the Hawks, which makes it tough to stomach, but they have a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday when they host the Grizzlies.
Atlanta kept their same starting five for this game. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela were the first five on the floor for the Hawks. The Spurs started Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, and Victor Wembanayama.
The first quarter did not go in the Hawks favor, but it could have been a lot worse. Atlanta was sloppy with the basketball, committing eight turnovers in the first quarter alone, and the Spurs were winning the three-point battle. After an early 8-4 lead, the Hawks gave up a 15-4 run to the Spurs and they grabbed a 19-2 lead. One thing about the game early on was the foul trouble for the Hawks. Risacher had three fouls in the first quarter and Daniels had two. San Antonio held a 36-29 lead after the first, but considering the turnovers and the fact the Spurs had taken eight more threes than the Hawks, it felt good for the Hawks to be only trailing by seven.
The Hawks have one of the best benches in the NBA and that remains true even while Onyeka Okongwu is out with an injury. Atlanta went on an 11-0 run to start the second quarter and Larry Nance had nine of those points on three made threes. The Hawks hit their first five shots and took a four point lead.
Just as quickly as the Hawks got the lead though, the Spurs took it right back. San Antonio went on a 9-0 run to get the lead back to 45-40 in their favor.
Atlanta ended the half on a 26-15 run though and it looked like it was going to be worse than that. Atlanta was leading 66-55 in the final seconds of the half when Wembanyama hit a shot and got fouled. He missed the free throw attempt, but the ball got to Vassell and he nailed a three-pointer to cut it to 66-60 at the half. The Hawks ended the first half well, but it could have been much better. After trailing by seven at the end of the first quarter, Atlanta won the second quarter 37-24.
In the first half, the Hawks had five players in double digits, including 10 points and nine assists for Young. They shot 52% from the field and 47% from three. San Antonio on the other side shot 42% from the field and 42% from three. Wembanyama had an incredible first half, finishing with 24 points.
The third quarter was much like the first for the Hawks. Turnovers and three-point shooting were major issues and the Spurs took advantage. San Antonio won the third quarter 30-21 as Atlanta turned the ball over seven times and went 2-8 from three. San Antonio shot 4-6 from three and 60% from the field. It was not Wembanyama who carried the team in the quarter though. He finished the third quarter scoreless, but San Antonio got nine points from Jeremy Sochan and eight from Vassell. The Spurs led 90-87 going into the final period.
The final four minutes of this game turned into a wild back and forth. It appeared as if San Antonio had things under control, leading 107-101, but back-to-back threes from Nance and Hunter tied the game. After another Spurs miss, Young hit a three from the logo with 1:26 left in the game and the Hawks all of a sudden had the momentum, However, Vassell tied the game 115-115.
Needing a basket for the lead, Young found an open Jalen Johnson, who nailed the three to give the Hawks the lead, but yet again, the Spurs responded. Chris Paul, who did not score in the first half, nailed a three and was also fouled by Nance, giving him a four-point play and the Spurs the lead 119-118.
Sochan committed a foul on Young after the inbounds pass and he had two free throws and a chance to take the lead. Young, one of the best free throw shooters in the NBA, missed both and gave the Spurs the ball back. Atlanta elected to foul Wembanyama, who had come alive in the 4th quarter, and he split the pair of free throws. It was 120-118 and the Hawks had a chance to take the lead and they did it with one of the best dunks of the season.
It appearaed that Wembanyama fouled Hunter on the dunk, but there was no call. The game was tied 120-120 and the Spurs had the ball.
Atlanta was able to force the turnover and got the ball back with eight seonds left and a chance to win. Young tried shooting over Wembanyama, but it was no good and the game went to overtime.
It was ugly in overtime. The Spurs went 3-3 from three in the extra period and outscored the Hawks 13-6. San Antonio won 133-126 and the Hawks dropped to 14-14.
Atlanta is back in action this Saturday vs Memphis.