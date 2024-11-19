NBA Last Two Minute Report Gives Clarification to Controversial Hawks vs Kings Ending
The Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings played a terrific basketball game last night that came down to the very last play. The Hawks had a 109-108 lead, but the Kings had the ball and a chance to win on the final shot. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had scored 109 points in the last two games combined, tried to win the game, but he was blocked by Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who was recently dubbed the "Great Barrier Thief" due to his defensive prowess. The Hawks won the game, but the Kings were upset that there was not a foul called at the end of the game. Today, the NBA's last two minute report came out and revealed that the right call was made and that no foul occured on Fox on the last play.
Fox was not happy with the officiating at the end of last night's game.
It was a well-rounded win for the Hawks that included big nights from De'Andre Hunter, Trae Young, and some good fourth quarter defense.
The Hawks are now 4-0 when De'Andre Hunter plays and he has been phenomenal to start the season. Tonight, Hunter scored 24 points on 9-15 shooting (4-8 from three) and made some clutch baskets in the fourth quarter. Hunter has made a huge difference this season for Atlanta and he continued that against the Kings.
Young did not do much scoring lasat night, but he ended up having the most assists that any NBA player has had this season with 19, almost tying his career high. Young has been deferring more to his teammates to get them involved this season and it has paid off.
It was not pretty for either offense in the 4th, but the Hawks held the Kings to 15 points on 18% shooting, including 1-11 from three. After allowing the Kings to have a huge night from three, the Hawks defense showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter.
Zaccharie Risacher played 26 minutes tonight and scored 18 points on 6-11 shooting, including 3-5 from three. Risacher also played solid defense, as he typically does. He has done a lot of good things right this season, but scoring has been a bit of a struggle at times. It has to be encouraging for Risacher to see shots go in and for him to hold up defensively against some of the best players in the league.
With DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk out, the Kings had to have someone step up. Not only were those guys out, but Keegan Murray fouled out in the fourth quarter. It turned out to be a career night from Keon Ellis, who finished with 33 points on 9-15 shooting from three as well as pulling in six rebounds. Ellis was fantastic last night, but the Hawks found a way to overcome it.
