NBA Offseason: Atlanta Hawks Announce The Signing of N’Faly Dante
The Atlanta Hawks officially announced the signing of center N'Faly Dante this afternoon. It was first reported by Michael Scotto at Hoopshype over the weekend that the Hawks had signed Dante to an offer sheet, and now Dante becomes the 14th official member of the Hawks. It was reported last month that the Hawks had signed former Magic forward Caleb Houstan, but the team has yet to announce that.
Dante appeared in four games with the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 12.8 minutes of action (.769 FG%, .800 FT%). In his NBA debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 3, he tallied a near double-double, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 18 minutes of play. He became just the second player in the NBA since 1983-84 to post those numbers in an NBA debut while appearing in fewer than 20 minutes, joining Kevin Love (Oct. 29, 2008, vs. Sacramento).
The 6-11 center saw action in 42 total games (all starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League this past season, averaging 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.8 minutes (.743 FG%).
Prior to going undrafted in 2024, Dante appeared in 103 games (84 starts) across a five-year collegiate career at Oregon (2019-24), averaging 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes (.654 FG%). A two-time All-Pac 12 First Team member, he averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks in 22 games (21 starts) in his final season at Oregon, en route to a nod on the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team and earning Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.
A native of Bamako, Mali, Dante played for Mali in the 2016 FIBA Under-17 World Championship and competed for Team World in the 2018 and 2019 Nike Hoops Summit.
How does Dante fit?
The Hawks have Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis, but there was a need for a third big and Dante is going to be a nice player to develop. Whenever Porzingis has to miss time (which he likely will), Dante can back up Okongwu and give the Hawks a defensive-minded center. Now, unlike Porzingis and, to a lesser extent, Okongwu, Dante is not going to be a floor spacer for this team, but would benefit greatly from playing next to Trae Young.
Porzingis, at his best, gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four, and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center, which is what I think is likely to happen, but you never know.