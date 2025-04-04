NBA Play-In Tournament: Updated Seeding, Matchups, Dates, and Times
The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament is inching closer and the race for the top seeding is coming down to the wire. With just a little over a week left left in the season, there could be a lot of shifting around.
After tonight's game, the Orlando Magic managed to stretch their lead as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Washington Wizards. Orlando has a one game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 7 spot and the two division rivals still have two matchups left this season. Those are going to be some of the biggest games left on the season and could determine a lot when it comes to the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
The Miami Heat are right behind both teams, and they had a chance to pull within a half game of Atlanta tonight for the No. 8 spot, but they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Heat and the Hawks split the season series.
Chicago came into the night two games behind the Hawks for the No. 8 spot and 2.5 games behind Orlando for No. 7, now they are three games behind the Magic. It seems unlikely that the Bulls are going to be able to get into the No. 7 spot, but they could still make a jump into No. 8.
If you think the Eastern Conference is jumbled up, take a look at the Western Conference. With the Grizzlies winning over Miami, they now jump into the No. 6 spot. The Timberwolves and the Clippers are currently 7th and 8th, separated by just half a game. Dallas is No. 9 and Sacramento is No. 10. The Kings are only ahead of the Suns by one game for the last spot in the West. Keep an eye on the Lakers and Warriors matchup tonight.
So what are the big games to watch tomorrow for the play-in race?
Phoenix travels to Boston for a tough game vs the Celtics and the Suns are still without Kevin Durant. Chicago hosts Portland, Golden State hosts Denver, and the Mavericks travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers.
NBA Play-In Matchups (as of 4/3)
Tuesday, April 15th
No. 7 Orlando Magic vs No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (TNT, Time TBD)
No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers (TNT, Time TBD)
Wednesday, April 16th
No. 10 Chicago Bulls vs No. 9 Miami Heat (ESPN, Time TBD
No. 10 Sacramento Kings vs No. 9 Dallas Mavericks (ESPN, Time TBD)
