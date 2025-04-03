Atlanta Hawks Forward Terance Mann Reportedly Named Assistant General Manager For Florida State Basketball
It has been a huge week off the court for a pair of Atlanta Hawks. On Monday, Hawks point guard Trae Young announced that he was going to be the assistant general manager for his alma mater, Oklahoma. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Hawks forward Terance Mann was named the assistant general manager for his alma mater, Florida State. Mann is going to be working with recently hired head coach Luke Loucks to help build a championship roster in Tallahassee.
Haynes did not specify what exactly Mann will be doing as the assistant general manager, but it will likely be a lot like Young's new role with Oklahoma. Mann potentially could be helping identify talent in the transfer portal and in the high school recruiting ranks to help Loucks rebuild the Seminoles roster.
Mann, Young, and Warriors guard Stephen Curry are three current NBA players who are helping out their former schools in general manager type of roles and it seems to be a growing trend. It is also unique that the Hawks have two players on their roster that are now taking on this challenge of helping out in an assistant general manager position.
Young had this to say on ESPN's NBA Today about his new position with the Sooners:
"I am excited to announce that I have accepted a role with OU basketball and being an assistant GM, as well as making a $1M dollar donation to get this thing started so it is exciting to be a part of this, being from Norman, playing there obviously, these are exciting times and I am looking forward to being in this new role."
What made Young want to get involved in this right now?
"Well I think obviously the game has changed and college basketball, the way it has changed, I think it is the perfect time for guys to be more involved with the schools and help push them to be what they were. I know for someone like Steph and me, I mean we represent our schools off the court and in the locker room, talking trash so now to be able to represent even more, it is going to be even more special."
According to ESPN, "Young will assist with the evaluation of high school and transfer portal prospects, help negotiate player contracts, and guide players in building their brands."
"Trae is a son of Norman, Oklahoma, and he's given so much to our city and its people," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said. "He has a strong affinity for this place and his commitment to ensuring our community is a thriving one is truly unmatched. He's also an OU legend who, in his time here and since, continues to achieve excellence both on and off the court."
Additional Links
Knicks Point Guard Jalen Brunson Receives Massive Injury Update Ahead of Matchup With Atlanta
Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta's 120-118 Loss to the Dallas Mavericks
Anthony Davis Has A Huge Game For The Dallas Mavericks and Sends Atlanta Home With Another Loss