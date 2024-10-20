NBA Predictions: Projecting the Eastern Conference Standings For the Upcoming 2024-2025 Season
The NBA season is finally upon us.
Tuesday will mark the start of a new NBA season and when looking at the Eastern Conference, it could be an exciting race. The Boston Celtics are going to be defending their NBA Title this year, but they are going to have a lot of competition in the East and they will be without Kristaps Porzingis to start the season. The Knicks and the 76ers made big moves this offseason, Cleveland is hoping Kenny Atkinson can elevate this team, Milwaukee is looking to prove doubters wrong and show they are still a force in the East, Indiana and Orlando hope to take the next step as young teams, and Miami wants to show they still have a lot left in the tank.
That brings us to the Atlanta Hawks, who are probably the most overlooked team in the East heading into the season. Atlanta has a star in Trae Young and an emerging star in Jalen Johnson, but what do the other young guys such as Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu bring this year? The Hawks can be a playoff team in the East.
Here is how I see the Eastern Conference playing out this year. Note, this is how I see the regular season standings shaking out, not how I think the playoffs will go.
1. Boston Celtics- Will they be as good as last year? They are not going to have Porzingis to start the year, but this team is still loaded and should be the favorite.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers- This team seems to be built for regular season success, but can they turn it into playoff success?
3. New York Knicks- With KAT on board, they should have one of the league's best offenses, but their defense and depth is a bit of a concern. The ceiling is an NBA title though for this team.
4. Milwaukee Bucks- I actually think the Bucks are getting disrespected to start the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still a top three player in the league and they made some smart signings this offseason.
5. Philadelphia 76ers- I have Philly 5th because I don't know how many games Joel Embiid and Paul George are going to play. This team can win the title if healthy, but they are a tough regular season team to project because they are going to want to give those guys lots of rest.
6. Orlando Magic- Orlando is still an ascending team and they could be higher than this. The offense is still the biggest concern, but good luck scoring on them.
7. Indiana Pacers- Indiana made the confernece finals last year, but had a lot of injury luck go their way. If healthy, they should have one of the best offenses in the NBA.
8. Atlanta Hawks- I think Jalen Johnson is in for a huge year, Trae Young will lead the league in assists, and both Risacher and Daniels prove to be instant contributors. I have a hard time seeing Atlanta finishing higher than 7th or 8th, but they have a safe floor (barring injury) because the bottom of the East is very bad.
9. Miami Heat- I hate picking against Miami, but they did not get better this offseason and they have finished 8th two years in a row and are just getting older. You can't count on Jimmy Butler to play the majority of games.
10. Charlotte Hornets- Someone has to finish 10th in the East and I think it could be the Hornets if LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams stay somewhat healthy. Brandon Miller should be better and I like this team's ability to score.
11. Detroit Pistons- This team should be much better now that it has a coach and actual NBA players on it. I think Cade Cunningham is in for an All-Star season and they could challenge for that No. 10 spot.
12. Chicago Bulls- The Bulls might have the league;s worst defense this year, but they have enough interesting players (Coby White, Zach LaVine, and Josh Giddey) to be in the mix for No. 10.
13. Toronto Raptors- Toronto's starting five is not terrible, but they have zero depth right now.
14. Brooklyn Nets- It was hard to pick between Washington and Brooklyn for that last place spot.
15. Washington Wizards- This is the worst roster in the NBA and it could even be worse by the trade deadline.
