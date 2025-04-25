NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Reportedly Showed Interest In Possible Move For Kevin Durant Or Devin Booker
The offseason started last Friday night for the Atlanta Hawks after their loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA's Play-In Tournament and it has already been an eventful week.
Just two days after he gave an exit interview and met with the media, Atlanta fired former GM Landry Fields and promoted Onsi Saleh to the position while also announcing they were beginning a search for a president of basketball operations. This is a big offseason for the Hawks and Saleh is going to play a big part in shaping it, along with the new president of basketball operations (if one is hired).
While a lot of talk has gone to if the Hawks will trade star point guard Trae Young, could this team try and add to its talented core of Young, Daniels, Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu? If the deal is right, as well as the player fit, then I think this is an avenue that some are not talking enough about.
There had been some reported interest about the Hawks and Suns forward Kevin Durant and in anew piece from Clutchpoints insider Brett Siegel, the Hawks had discussions with Phoenix about more than just Durant:
"The Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Atlanta Hawks all held discussions with the Suns at the trade deadline, sources said. Both Booker and Durant came up in these trade talks, some being more angled towards the future than at the deadline itself.
What could potentially happen with Durant and which teams would be willing to sacrifice a ton of assets for him in the offseason will become clearer based upon what occurs in the playoffs. Earlier exits than originally anticipated will force many teams' hands. If a player like Durant is available, that could be the missing link for many franchises."
Back in March Siegel shared that the Hawks checked in on Durant at the trade deadline, but made no mention of Booker:
"One surprise team that pursued Durant hard at the trade deadline with other teams making calls to Phoenix was the Atlanta Hawks, sources said. The Hawks, who were also in trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans on a deal centered around Brandon Ingram before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors, have been searching for another star to play alongside Trae Young.
Could the Hawks take a massive gamble on Durant in the final year of his contract to try and figure things out quickly around Young? With Capela becoming a free agent and likely departing, along with other players on expiring contracts, it's unlikely that Atlanta has the assets and money to make a trade for Durant."
Now, rumors are rumors, but if true, this could be something to monitor heading into the Summer. It will be fascinating to see what the asking price for Durant would be and if the Hawks would be willing to pay it. While he is still playing at an elite level, Durant is 37 years old and heading into the final year of his contract. The other thing to consider is if Durant would even want to play in Atlanta.
The fit would be pretty obvious, as Durant fits in with any team in the league. He would give the Hawks a scoring boost and be a secondary ball-handler to help take pressure off of Trae Young. Young has made it clear that he wants to win and making a move for Durant would signal that the Hawks are ready to take the next step towards trying to be a contender.
Booker is a talented player of course, but his fit in Atlanta is not quite as certain. Durant would provide the Hawks with needed two-way ability, while Booker would be another target on defense, which is not ideal playing next to Trae Young. Booker would likely also be more expensive in a trade.
Again, these are just rumors, but it does show a willingness (potentially) that the Hawks could be ready to make a big move to add to its roster. This summer has the potential for change in Atlanta.
