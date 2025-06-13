New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends DeMar DeRozan Home, Hawks Land Breakout 3&D Wing
After winning the 2019 title, the Toronto Raptors haven't come anywhere close to the same level of success. They've stripped off pieces of that championship core by moving on from players who are still productive like Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam. Instead, they opted to build a younger roster around power forward Scottie Barnes, who has turned into an All-Star level talent after being named the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.
Currently, that core has not shown signs of being a formidable force. The trio of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Barnes missed the playoffs entirely last season. The Raptors did bring in Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline and signed him to a new extension, but it's unclear how much Ingram would change things for Toronto considering that he only played 18 games last year. Even so, their best path forward is probably to add more draft capital and see if they can hit on a pick to a similar degree as Barnes so that they can elevate their ceiling.
Due to fit and injury issues, one player that might be on the move for Toronto is Immanuel Quickley. He played 38 games last season after being traded from the Knicks at the deadline in the O.G Anunoby trade, but he actually played less games (33) in his first "full" season with the Raptors because of a variety of injuries. On paper, his abilities as a passer and shooter will be vital as an initiator and off-ball player around Barnes, Ingram, Barrett and Poetl. However, his hefty contract could make him a trade candidate if the Raptors can get an appopriate replacement.
One team that might be interested in Quickley is the Sacramento Kings. NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein have reported that the Kings have interest in picking up a ball-handler this summer at an affordable cost. They had this to say about players that Sacramento may be targeting.
While Holiday, Brogdon and Smart were listed as possible names, it might make more sense for Toronto to pursue a long-term solution. Quickley could be that solution.
As is the case with most teams this summer, both Toronto and Sacramento already have a lot of their cap space tied up and could use a third team's involvement to make the deal easier. The Hawks are a great candidate to be that team. Therefore, it might make sense to trade away multiple contracts to bring in a backcourt solution if those players would be better fits on other teams. The Hawks are an example of such a team. Atlanta has a ton of financial flexibility this summer, which they can use to address their needs at interior defense, front court depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could also look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Given the needs of all three teams, what would a trade between them look like? Here is one possible framework for a deal.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Ochai Agbaji
Sacramento Kings Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Chris Boucher (S&T, 3 YR, $31M)
Toronto Raptors Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, 2025 1st round pick (via LAL, from ATL, #22), 2026 2nd round pick (via SAC), 2027 2nd round pick (via CHA, from SAC)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: Agbaji surged last season, turning into a solid player on offense. He has always been a solid defender, going back to his days on Utah, but his offense was atrocious. Last season, he shot 49.8% from the field and 39.9% from three on four attempts per game. He would be a valuable wing defender to use off the bench and comes at a low cost. Atlanta has already seen how capable 3&D wings can be maximized by playing off of Young - there's no reason to think Agbaji could match or exceed what he showed in Toronto as a member of the Hawks.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: There is some risk in sending out a first-round pick for a player who has only one year of production like Agbaji. Furthermore, he is on an expiring deal, so they would need to figure out an extension or risk losing him for nothing should he play well this season.
Why the Kings would do this deal: Quickley struggled in his first season with the Raptors, only playing 33 games due to injury, but he still averaged 17.1 points and 5.8 assists on 42/37.8/86.7 shooting splits. The 37.8% he shot from deep was on 6.8 attempts and he's a career 37.5% shooter on 5.6 attempts per game, so it's reasonable to expect those numbers to hold up in a new context. He uses his 6'8 wingspan well on defense and has the athletic tools to stay with most ball-handlers even though he is undersized. Interestingly, he had an AST% of 31.5% in his first season as the main playmaker for Toronto last year and the small sample size provides some encouraging signs that he can be a solid starting point guard. Boucher is good depth to have at center and even offers a bit of shooting, hitting 36.3% of his threes last season on 3.9 attempts per game. He can play at power forward in a backup role, which gives them some insurance should Keegan Murray miss time with an injury. They also move off of the contracts of DeRozan and Monk, which clears long-term cap space and eliminates the awkward fit between them, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis on offense. This move would also open up reps for Devin Carter and Keon Ellis, which were some of the Kings' most impactful players last season despite their youth.
Why the Kings would not do this deal: Quickley's contract has potential to age extremely poorly if he cannot stay healthy. Furthermore, they would be taking on two long-term deals in Boucher and Quickly, which cuts into their future cap space.
Why the Raptors would do this deal: While he's past his prime, bringing DeMar DeRozan home to the franchise where he was originally drafted and played nine seasons would be a fun narrative and he could help a young Raptors team chase a postseason berth. Last season, DeRozan posted 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 47.7/32.8/85.7 shooting splits. The efficiency could be better, but he shot 49% on midrange attempts (85th percentile last season) and he's an excellent option in the clutch. Furthermore, he's very durable despite his age, playing in 77 games this past season and continuing a four-year streak of playing 74+ games. He could slide into RJ Barrett's spot in the starting lineup, which moves Barrett into a sixth man role that he might be more suited for. Monk is also a great addition from a depth standpoint. He's a veteran guard with experience as an initiator on offense who can also slide into an off-ball role around more ball dominant players like Barnes and Ingram. Monk had a down shooting season last year (32.5% from deep on 6.6 attempts a night), but he posted career highs in PPG (17.2) and assists per game (5.6). The Raptors were very dependent on Barnes and Quickley to run their offense last year and adding another ball-handler with some shooting ability couldn't hurt. They also get a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to add another cost-controlled rotation player.
Why the Raptors would not do this deal: Neither of these deals expire this season and this could become a very expensive team very quickly. That's an unfortunate situation considering how terrible the Raptors were last season. They are still just below the luxury tax, but there isn't a lot of salary flexibility for them to make roster additions. Furthermore, losing Agbaji could be tough because he could be a nice 3&D wing for years to come in Toronto.
