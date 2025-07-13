New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Anfernee Simons to Chicago, Hawks Acquire Sam Hauser
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
Boston appears to be taking a gap year in 2025-2026. They are not tanking exactly, but they have cut costs to get under the second apron. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the upcoming season, Boston still has the talent to make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Will they look for ways to continue cutting salary to get further under the aprons? They have holes in the frontcourt to address.
Chicago has not done much this offseason aside from trading Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro. They have not re-signed Josh Giddey yet and have a lot of players on expiring contracts heading into the season, including Coby White. Are the Bulls going to look to deal any of those players or keep them around and maintain cap flexibility for next season? It is hard to have faith in anything the Bulls' front office is doing, as there does not seem to be much of a plan.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Sam Hauser
Celtics Receive: Kevin Huerter, Julian Phillips, a 2026 2nd round pick (via ATL), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Bulls Receive: Anfernee Simons
Why the Hawks do this trade: They acquire one of the elite shooters in the NBA to fill out their roster. Hauser is just the kind of player that the Hawks have been trying to put around Trae Young this offseason. He would be the backup to Zaccharie Risacher and give the offense off the bench a huge lift as a movement shooter at little cost to the Hawks.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Hauser would be one of the last pieces on the roster and pushes them into the luxury tax, which they have not been willing to pay under owner Tony Ressler. Could this change now that it looks like the Hawks have a real chance to contend in the Eastern Conference? Maybe, but until they actually do it, it is fair to be skeptical that they will.
Why the Bulls do this trade: This trade might not make a ton of sense on the surface, but if the Bulls want to deal Coby White in the near future, Simons would be an interesting replacement. They are both defensively challenged guards who can light up the scoreboard and Chicago can see how he fits with the team at a low cost. If he does not fit well, he is an expiring deal and the Bulls can move on.
Why the Bulls don't do this trade: This does not make a lot of sense roster wise unless they move White. Even then though, Simons and Giddy are not a great fit from a defensive perspective.
Why the Celtics do this trade: This is another cost cutting move and nothing more. Huerter can try and replicate Hauser's production and is on an expiring contract while Phillips is a cheap bench option. This gets Boston under the luxury tax and opens up a lot of money for next season when Tatum will be back.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: This makes them worse. While Pritchard could step in and get a chance to start, they don't have a real replacement for Hauser and their bench becomes very thin after this moves. While this is a gap year for Boston, they would still like to compete for a playoff spot.