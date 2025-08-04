New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Anfernee Simons to San Antonio, Harrison Barnes to Boston
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Even though the Western Conference is stacked, there are multiple teams that could challenge for a play-in or playoff spot that missed out on the postseason race in the 2024-25 season. One of the most likely candidates to make that jump is the San Antonio Spurs. Young center Victor Wembanyama appears fully recovered from the deep vein thrombosis that sidelined him last season and they signed Luke Kornet from the Celtics to run double-big lineups with Wemby. They also have the reigning Rookie of the Year in Stephon Castle and made a big trade for De'Aaron Fox at last year's trade deadline. There is one glaring weakness on this team heading into the season and that is shooting. This team needs shooting around Wembanyama if they want to be a threat in the Western Conference this season.
Boston appears to be taking a gap year in 2025-2026. They are not tanking exactly, but they have cut costs to get under the second apron. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the upcoming season, Boston still has the talent to make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Will they look for ways to continue cutting salaries to get further under the aprons? They have holes in the frontcourt to address and have been rumored to be shopping Anfernee Simons after acquiring him from the Trail Blazers in the Jrue Holiday trade.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jeremy Sochan
Celtics Receive: Harrison Barnes
Spurs Receive: Anfernee Simons, a 2026 2nd round pick (via BOS), a 2027 2nd round pick (via BOS), a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL), nad a 2031 2nd round pick (via BOS)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Sochan is a very good defender and would make the Hawks even better on that end. Atlanta has high-level perimeter defenders with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Sochan would put them in elite territory. He is a good two-way player who has grown on offense and would be just what the Hawks are looking for to round out their roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: While Sochan is very good on defense, he is not a good three-point shooter and his offensive game could use a lot of work still. He has been asked to do more than he is capable of on that end through his first couple of years in the league and it would be easier on this team, but the Hawks may not want a player who is so limited as a shooter.
Why the Celtics do this trade: While this might not seem like a great return for Simons, the NBA does not seem to be valuing small, score first guards who can't defend at any level (see Collin Sexton trade return). Barnes would instantly start at the four for this team and would give them a lift on both ends of the court. He is also an expiring contract, freeing up the Celtics' finances for next offseason, which has been a goal of theirs since their playoff loss to the Knicks. This would open the door for more minutes and a larger role for Payton Pritchard.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: While Simons trade value might be lower than most think, it has to be more than this, right? Some team should give more assets for Simons while also giving the Celtics the needed financial relief they need.
Why the Spurs do this trade: If anyone can hide Simons' struggles on the defensive end, it is Wembanayama, who will be the heavy favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award next season. Simons would give this offense a needed scoring punch, and he would not have to play on the ball as much as he did in Portland, making him more dangerous. He is an expiring deal, and the Spurs have plenty of room financially.
Why the Spurs don't do this trade: This is an awfully crowded guard room with Fox, Castle, and Harper to go along with Simons. How will they manage all of those players on the same team, even if it is for just one season? Sochan is also their best perimeter defender who is not named Wembanyama and they may not want to give him up.