New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Andre Hunter to Cleveland, Hawks Land Promising Young Guard
The NBA Trade Deadline is less than three hours away and there seems to be a potential deal heating up between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. There were reports yesterday that the Cavs were interested in Hunter, but it seems as though the talks are progressing between the two teams. According to NBA insider Marc Stein:
"The Cavaliers and Hawks remain engaged in trade talks on a De'Andre Hunter-to-Cleveland deal, league sources tell Jake Fischer and me, with the teams attempting to build out a trade construction in which both stay under the luxury tax."
If both teams are looking to stay under the luxury tax, then a third team will almost certainly have to be involved. Who could that be and what could that kind of trade look like? Here is one possibility that could be it, if indeed the Hawks end up trading Hunter.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Caris LeVert, Jaylon Tyson, and a 2031 First Round pick swap (Via CLE)
Cavs Receive: De'Andre Hunter and Svi Mykhailiuk
Jazz Receive: Georges Niang, 2025 2nd Round Pick (via MIL), and a 2027 2nd round pick (Via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: It seems like the Hawks are seriously considering moving Hunter despite his career season for the team and the Cavs have been the only team mentioned. The best parts of this deal would be a young, talented player in Tyson and a future first-round pick, which could end up being a good pick depending on how long this core for the Cavs stays together. LeVert is an expiring deal who could finish the season out with the Hawks. This move keeps them under the tax.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: As I said, Hunter is having a really good season and with Jalen Johnson already out for the year, this would leave the Hawks really thin at the forward spots. Tyson is an intriguing player, but might not be much more than a rotation player. This type of trade feels more like a salary dump than anything to me, but the Hawks may want to sell high on Hunter considering his injury history.
Why the Cavs do this trade: This is the all-in move for the Cavs. They are the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference and look like a real title contender. Hunter is having a great season when it comes to scoring and gives them a big wing to help them defeat Boston. Mykhailiuk is a good shooter and could be used if the Cavs needed a spark. They stay under the tax with this move, as Stein indicated they are trying to do. A lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Hunter, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen is very formidable.
Why the Cavs don't do this trade: They value Tyson and their draft picks. Cleveland does not have a lot of draft pick capital due to the Mitchell trade and may not want to give up one for a player who has a lengthy injury history.
Why Utah does this trade: Danny Ainge never misses an opportunity to add draft assets. The Jazz get a couple of extra seconds for no real cost.
Why Utah does not do this trade: They don't want more second round picks
Things seem to be heating up as the deadline inches closer. Keep an eye out for more information on a potential Hunter deal to Cleveland.
