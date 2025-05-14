New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Idea Sends Jabari Smith To The Hawks, Utah Gets Jalen Green, Houston Adds Assets
The offseason is here for 23 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only seven teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, and shooting. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
Houston has as many assets as any team, outside of maybe Oklahoma City and San Antonio, and they could make a big move (or moves) this offseason. Whether it is draft picks or young players, Houston can make moves to improve their roster or add to their asset pile. Two of the players in question this offseason are Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Smith Jr is going to be entering the last year of his contract and while he is a good player, he has not lived up to his No. 3 pick billing and might be among the odd men out for the Rockets. Green flashes elite talent at times, but is inconsistent and had a rough postseason. He could be on the move this offseason if Houston wants to improve in the backcourt or move his salary.
Utah had bad luck in the draft lottery on Monday, falling from No. 1 to No. 5. After having the worst record in the league, Utah now has the No. 5 pick and this team has plenty of questions about its direction, particularly in the backcourt. Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier could be solid bench players, but I don't know if they are NBA starters. Utah does not have a long-term lead guard to pair with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Jabari Smith Jr
Houston Rockets Receive: John Collins, 2026 1st round pick swap (SAS, CLE, MIN, Or Utah Swap Rights, Via Atlanta), and an unprotected 2027 first round pick (From Utah, Via LAL)
Utah Receives: Jalen Green
Why the Hawks do this: Atlanta could use frontcourt depth and buying low on Smith could be a huge move for them to make. Smith would instantly be the backup four behind Jalen Johnson and bring athleticism to the Hawks bench. Smith Jr averaged 12.2 PPG and 7.0 RPG on 44/35/83 shooting splits. He fits Atlanta's timeline and makes them a bigger team, which is something they should be doing this offseason.
Why the Hawks don't do this: Smith is talented, but if you trade for him, you likely have to re-sign him to a new contract, which could be pretty large. Do the Hawks want to do that?
Why the Rockets do this: It is a big question whether Green or Smith are in their longterm plans and this trade nets them two more picks to make a big move. They continue to build around Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and the other players on the roster. Collins had a really good season for Utah last year and could be an upgrade over Smith.
Why the Rockets don't do this: Houston already has plenty of assets and may not want to trade either player for just picks and one year of John Collins. Houston seems to be ready for a bigger move and they may hold on to both players to do that move instead of another smaller move like this.
Why Utah does this trade: The Jazz need more talent and they have an interesting team put together of guys that may not fit together. Aside from Markkanen and Kessler, no player has really proven to be a long term member of the team, especially in the backcourt. Colin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson seem likely to be moved. Green would have a chance to be the leader in the backcourt and try and elevate the Jazz and if it works, Utah finds a potential piece for the future while only giving up one of their picks and John Collins expiring deal
Why Utah does not do this trade: The Jazz don't believe in Green's long-term upside with their roster and want to hold onto their assets of picks and expiring contracts to make a bigger move.
Additional Links
2025 NBA Draft: What Should The Atlanta Hawks Do With Their Two Draft Picks?
2025 NBA Mock Draft: First Mock Since The Lottery Sees Hawks Take High-Level Guard Plus Big Time Center Prospect
2025 NBA Draft Lottery Results: Atlanta Hawks Land 13th Pick Thanks to Trade With Sacramento