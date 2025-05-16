New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jabari Smith To Hawks, Cam Johnson To Houston, Nets Get Jalen Green
The offseason is here for 24 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only six teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
Houston has as many assets as any team, outside of maybe Oklahoma City and San Antonio, and they could make a big move (or moves) this offseason. Whether it is draft picks or young players, Houston can make moves to improve their roster or add to their asset pile. Two of the players in question this offseason are Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Smith Jr is going to be entering the last year of his contract and while he is a good player, he has not lived up to his No. 3 pick billing and might be among the odd men out for the Rockets. Green flashes elite talent at times, but is inconsistent and had a rough postseason. He could be on the move this offseason if Houston wants to improve in the backcourt or move his salary.
Brooklyn is going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. They are armed with a lot of draft assets and cap space, but how will they choose to use it? Will players such as Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton be a part of the team still? The draft lottery did not shake out the way they had hoped, with them falling to the No. 8 pick instead of moving up.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jabari Smith Jr, Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, 2025 2nd round pick (From Houston, Via OKC), and a 2028 2nd round pick (Via Houston)
Rockets Recieve: Cam Johnson, Kobe Bufkin, and a 2025 1st round Pick (From ATL, Via LAL)
Nets Recieve: Jalen Green, Terance Mann, and Cam Whitemore
Why the Hawks do this: Atlanta could use frontcourt depth and buying low on Smith could be a huge move for them to make. Smith would instantly be the backup four behind Jalen Johnson and bring athleticism to the Hawks bench. Smith Jr averaged 12.2 PPG and 7.0 RPG on 44/35/83 shooting splits. He fits Atlanta's timeline and makes them a bigger team, which is something they should be doing this offseason. Keon Johnson would give them depth in the backcourt and he has a history of being a solid three-point shooter. Wilson may need more development before he is a real rotation player. Atlanta does not have a 2nd round pick in this draft and may opt to try and acquire one.
Why the Hawks don't do this: They value Bufkin more and don't want to pay to extend Jabari Smith Jr, not to mention they want to keep their other first round pick this season
Why the Rockets do this: They want to upgrade their offense and add an elite shooter to the team. Even if Johnson was the only acquisition, he would fit in well next to VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun. Johnson is one of the best wing players that could be acquired via trade and is coming off of a season in which he shot 42% from three. They can see what Bufkin can bring them and they get a second first round pick to acquire some cost controlled talent to replenish the depth they would move.
Why the Rockets don't do this trade: It feels like the Rockets are only going to make moves to acquire a superstar or they may just stand pat and let their young players grow. Johnson is good, but does he make Houston a title contender? Green and Smith were inconsistent to be sure, but they both are still young and talented players and can get better. Bufkin has not been able to stay healthy and might not be a real contributor at the NBA level.
Why the Nets do this trade: They turn Johnson into a guard who can score and can potentially still improve and be a corner stone for the team, while also adding depth players. Johnson is good, but does he fit on this team's timeline? Mann gives the Nets a solid bench option and while Whitmore fell out of the rotation in Houston, he shined at times previously
Why the Net's don't do this trade: Johnson is a good player and are they really improving with this trade? Green is very inconsistent and can be a ball-stopper on offense. Whitmore fell out of the rotation and might not be as good as he initially showed early on in his rookie deal. Mann is nothing more than a solid bench player. Is the team much better than before they made the trade?