New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jarrett Allen To Lakers, Cleveland Clears Space, Hawks Add Defender
The offseason is here for 26 teams in the NBA. The conference finals have arrived and there are only four teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
The Lakers are always going to be among the most talked about teams in the league, but that is especially going to be true now that they have Luka Doncic. A lot of the talk is going to be around the Lakers trying to get a center to put around Doncic and LeBron James, which was a clear weakness for them in their postseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Will the Lakers swing big in their attempt to get a center for this team?
Cleveland was one of the NBA's best teams in the regular season, but for the third straight year, they had a disappointing playoff exit and now there are going to be major financial implications for this team next season. The Cavs are going to be over the second apron and given their lack of playoff success, they may try and move one of their major salaries to get under the second apron. While Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley seem untouchable, what about Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Strus
Lakers Receive: Jarrett Allen, Terance Mann, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Cavaliers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, Maxi Kleber, a 2030 1st round pick swap (via LAL), a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL), an unprotected 2031 1st round pick (via LAL), a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL, CLE's own pick)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get better front-court depth and move off of Mann's contract. While he is not a great offensive player, Vanderbilt is a defensive specialist and can give the Hawks a better body behind Jalen Johnson. Strus helps them with their shooting and floor spacing, which is something you need to have around Trae Young
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They don't want to have a non-offensive threat on the floor and prefer to keep Mann, who is a better shooter. Strus is a great shooter but is a target on defense.
Why the Lakers do this trade: Allen is a picture perfect fit beside Doncic and James. He is a rim-running threat on offense and can protect the paint and rebound, the exact qualities the Lakers are looking for. He can be paired with Doncic for the long-term future and is already on a good contract. Mann and Okoro give the Lakers two defensive wings to add to their bench, while Niang is a good shooter and veteran leader on an expiring contract.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: The Lakers have two picks to trade this offseason and while Allen would be a great fit, is he worth that kind of capital? Los Angeles could look to go cheaper at center and then use the picks to get aggressive elsewhere.
Why the Cavaliers do this trade: They would rather trade Allen than the other three players and want to get under the second apron. This would allow them to move Mobley to center and Hachimura could start alongside Mobley, Mitchell, Garland, and Hunter. Knecht could be a cheaper replacement for Strus. They get two prized draft assets from the Lakers that they could move in the future and Hachimura and Kleber are expiring contracts. This clears space for the Cavaliers to make moves either at the deadline with the expiring deals or next offseason.
Why the Cavaliers don't do this trade: While it helps them financially, they are the losers of this trade and are a worse team. While the past three playoff failures are weighing heavy on this team, they still won 60+ games and could do so again next year and hope the playoffs bounce their way this time. This is a purely financial move for the Cavaliers.