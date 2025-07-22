New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Karl-Anthony Towns to Phoenix, Dillon Brooks To The Knicks
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their new head coach and made some good bench moves to give them depth, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. They have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, but they had their flaws last season, especially with the defensive duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. While they paid a big price to get Towns last offseason, could they perhaps upgrade at the position and get more depth to round out the team?
Phoenix has been busy this offseason. They traded Kevin Durant to the Rockets, traded for Hornets center Mark Williams, drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach, signed Devin Booker to a massive extension, and recently bought Bradley Beal's contract. There is still a lot that needs to be done for this team to have even a puncher's chance at making the playoffs, though. While they have already made swings for Williams and Maluach, could they still aim to bring another big man?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Tyler Kolek
Suns Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns and Pacome Dadiet
Knicks Receive: Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Nick Richards, a 2026 2nd round pick(from PHX, via OKC, DAL, or PHI), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (via PHX), and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap (via PHX)
Note: Dillon Brooks cannot be traded to a team aggregated with other players from his team. This restriction expires September 6th
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta decides to add another young ball handler to the mix to round out their roster. Kolek only played 41 games last season, but was one of the most talented passers in the 2024 draft, and the Knicks seemed anxious to draft him. While he would not be expected to compete for a large role right away, the Hawks have one of the best G-League systems in the NBA and could develop him until he is ready to contribute at the highest level.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: After signing Durisic, this move does not make much sense. Kolek is smaller than Durisic and not as good of a passer. Not only that, he shot just 32.9% from the field and 29.8% from three last season. Now, that is a very small sample, admittedly, but Kolek has not flashed enough yet to be wanted by a team ready to compete in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Suns do this trade: Yes, the Suns have already added two centers this offseason, but the faact of the matter is that they just need more talent. Booker and Towns obviously have familiarity from their time together at Kentucky and would be one of the best offensive duos in the league. Williams might be better suited to play as a backup center, but Towns could play beside him, as he has experience playing alongside other centers in Minnesota. Phoenix wants to win with Booker and this helps them do that.
Why the Suns don't do this trade: Booker and Towns would be elite offensively, but this would be one of the worst defensive pairings in the NBA and unlike the Knicks, they don't have the perimeter defense to hide Towns struggles on that end of the floor. This team has few assets to move and is making monster trade for Towns worth losing more? This team probably still struggles to make the playoffs.
Why the Knicks do this trade: This move saves the Knicks a lot of money this season and in the years to come, which might be necessary in this new CBA environment with the aprons. Brooks improves their defense and both Allen and Richards give them even more depth. Mitchell Robinson tends to miss time with injuries and Richards can give them another option at center for when that happens. A core of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart can still be competing in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: Towns is by far the best player in this trade and for all of the criticism that he receives, he was an All-NBA player last season and the Knicks were two wins away from the NBA Finals. The Knicks might be deeper in terms of NBA level players they have, but they are definitely less talented.
Again, there are no rumors surrounding a Towns trade and it seems unlikely that there is one, but Phoenix is a team that makes sense for him and the Hawks could try to round out their roster with a player that makes sense from one of the two teams.