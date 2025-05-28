New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant to Cleveland, Garland to Phoenix, Hawks Add Defense
The offseason is here for 26 teams in the NBA. The conference finals have arrived and there are only four teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Phoenix Suns are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Phoenix is in perhaps the bleakest situation in the entire NBA. They do not control their own draft picks for the rest of the decade, they are in the dreaded second apron and have little means to improve, and are stuck with the Bradley Beal contract, which has a no-trade clause. It seems like the only way that the Suns can improve their team is if they decide to trade one or both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, with Durant being the far more likely option. What kind of return would Durant get the Suns given his age and injury history? It is one of the more fascinating questions in the NBA.
Cleveland was one of the NBA's best teams in the regular season, but for the third straight year, they had a disappointing playoff exit and now there are going to be major financial implications for this team next season. The Cavs are going to be over the second apron and given their lack of playoff success, they may try and move one of their major salaries to get under the second apron. While Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley seem untouchable, what about Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen?
Here is a trade that could work for all three teams.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Grayson Allen and Isaac Okoro
Cavaliers: Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Vit Krejci, a 2027 2nd round pick (thier own, from ATL), and a 2029 2nd round pick (their own, via ATL)
Suns Receive: Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, Dominick Barlow, and a 2031 unprotected 1st round pick (via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get another defensive wing and a sharpshooter to help their spacing on the bench. Okoro can give them another defensive wing to have to throw at opposing teams, while Allen is one of the best shooters in the NBA. They remain below the luxury tax line. They keep their draft picks and Kobe Bufkin, an intriguing young player.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Both Allen and Okoro have multiple years left on their deals and Atlanta may not want their money on the books for multiple seasons. Both are flawed players, as Allen is a target on defense while Okoro is usually left open on offense.
Why the Cavs do this trade: They move off of long-term money and add a win now piece. Garland has been a bad postseason player for three straight seasons and is owed a lot of money due to his contract extension. Durant gives them a scoring upgrade and wing player who will help them in the playoffs. Moving off of Hunter's and Okoro's deals will keep them under the second apron and not have them restrictive. A lineup consisting of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Durant will be one of the best in the East next season.
Why the Cavs don't do this deal: Durant is 37 and has an injury history, they are sacrificing some of their youth and depth with this deal, and they still have to think about signing Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill back to the roster. The East is wide open next year, but how much better is Cleveland after this deal? You could argue not much, even if Durant is a much better player than Garland.
Why the Suns do this trade: They get back an established all-star point guard to pair with Devin Booker, Hunter would be a solid role player and an upgrade over O'Neale, and they get an unprotected 1st to either hold onto or trade for more upgrades. An established all-star and a 1st round pick is likely the best they can do in a Durant trade.
Why the Sun's don't do this trade: A backcourt of Garland and Booker would be flawed and Hunter has not been reliable throughout his career from a health perspective. Phoenix could get a more desperate team to give more up for Durant.