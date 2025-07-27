New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Lauri Markkanen To Boston, Anfernee Simons to Utah
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Utah has been ridding their team of experienced veterans to make way for the young guys on the roster to get plenty of playing time, and they are likely not done yet. After trading Collin Sexton to the Hornets, trading John Collins to the Clippers, and releasing Jordan Clarkson. While there has not been any credible reporting around a Lauri Markkanen trade, it would not be an illogical move for the franchise. He is an All-NBA-level player, but does not really fit on this team's timeline. He could net them a solid return of young talent and draft capital to continue aiding their rebuild.
Boston appears to be taking a gap year in 2025-2026. They are not tanking exactly, but they have cut costs to get under the second apron. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the upcoming season, Boston still has the talent to make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Will they look for ways to continue cutting salaries to get further under the aprons? They have holes in the frontcourt to address and have been rumored to be shopping Anfernee Simons after acquiring him from the Trail Blazers in the Jrue Holiday trade.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Kyle Anderson
Jazz Receive: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, Georges Niang, Jordan Walsh, an unprotected 2026 1st round pick (via BOS), and an unprotected 2027 1st round pick swap (via BOS)
Celtics Receive: Lauri Markkanen and Svi Mykhailiuk
Note: This trade could not be completed until Sept. 7th
Why the Hawks do this trade: Anderson is a veteran player who can still contribute to a winning team. He is still a solid defender and passer and would give the Hawks a good locker room presence and potentially valuable playoff experience when they need it most. He is a solid all-around player who can fill out the Hawks roster and potentially contribute in the playoffs.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: This move likely puts the Hawks in the luxury tax, which is not something that they have paid under owner Tony Ressler. He is also an imperfect player and might not be a playoff contributor. He has lost a step on defense and does not provide much in the way of shooting and scoring. The Hawks may look for another player to round out the roster.
Why the Jazz do this trade: Utah probably should have traded Markkanen last offseason, as his value has likely dipped since his recent extension. They are still a long ways away from competing and it might be smart to cash in on his value now instead of waiting. Simons gives them an intriguing young guard and if he plays well, he could be someone to keep around. Hauser is on a good contract and can contribute on offense, while Niang is an expiring deal and can provide veteran experience. The picks may not not be premium, but this is likely the kind of offer that the Jazz would get for Markkanen at this point.
Why the Jazz don't do this trade: Again, there are no premium picks in this trade (unless the Celtics are unexpectedly terrible) and Simons might not be worth keeping around beyond this year. They might be able to land a better offer from another team.
Why the Celtics do this trade: Markkanen makes them a playoff team, even in a year without Tatum and he makes them a Finals Contender once again when Tatum returns. A team with Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, and Markkanen should be a threat to make the postseason in a weak Eastern Conference if the Celtics can figure the center position out. The roster still needs work and they are still an expensive team, but they are a better team than what they are set to be this season.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: They are still a very expensive team, Markkanen might not be a fit with them once Tatum returns, and the Celtics still have a massive hole at center. Boston might just stay the course for this season and have more financial flexibility next summer.