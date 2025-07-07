New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nic Claxton to Boston, Hawks Get Key 2024 Celtics Reserve
Although it's always difficult to predict exactly how the offseason will affect the upcoming NBA season, it seems clear that the Eastern Conference is going to be up for grabs. The Indiana Pacers won the conference last year in one of the most surprising championship runs in recent memory, but they are going to be without Tyrese Haliburton for the year. The Boston Celtics have always been a force in the Eastern Conference, but Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury in the secon round and will miss the upcoming season. The Bucks made a big move to add Myles Turner, but they had to cut Damian Lillard to do it. In short, the only three teams that seem to be locks for postseason returns are the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers. That leaves an opportunity for several teams to take advantage.
The Atlanta Hawks are certainly doing their best to seize that opportunity. After trading for Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Georgia power forward Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings. The Hawks signed a marquee free agent in Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. They also got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
Both the Nets and Celtics are no stranger to making big moves with the Hawks. The three teams linked up to get a deal done that sent Porzingis to the Hawks while the Nets took on Terance Mann's deal in exchange for a late first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, it wouldn't be surprising if either team has more moves to make. Boston has been aggressively cutting salary in an effort to field a cheaper team next season while dealing with the effects of missing Tatum for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. It would likely be ideal for the team to be under the luxury tax threshold if they are not in contention, but they still want to have talent for Tatum to utilize upon his return in 2026-27. Therefore, any moves that cut salary in 2026 while having future upside could be interesting for the Celtics.
Brooklyn has a blank slate of a roster and when viewed from that perspective, it makes a bit more sense as to why they made five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They've been involved in both the Porzingis and Cam Johnson deal as a team capable of taking on bad contracts in exchange for draft capital. Therefore, it would stand to reason that they'd be interested in any move that yields them future draft capital and doesn't overly complicate their long-term salary cap health.
So how about a deal where each team tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Sam Hauser
Celtics Receive: Nic Claxton, Dariq Whitehead, 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE), 2029 2nd round pick (via CLE), 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Nets Receive: Anfernee Simons, Jordan Walsh, 2027 1st-round pick (via BOS, unprotected)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: While the Hawks already have their starter at SF and PF set for next season, adding more depth wouldn't be a bad idea considering their injury woes in recent seasons. Hauser is an excellent shooter (41.6% from deep on 5.6 attempts a game) who has taken strides on defense. He'd be a welcome addition on a Hawks team that shot 35.8% from deep as a team, good for 18th in the NBA last season. Furthermore, he also fits neatly into the $11 million dollar TPE the Hawks have access to. Considering that the Hawks added three capable shooters in Porzingis, NAW and Luke Kennard this offseason, it would be an embarrassment of riches to then add Hauser to the mix as yet another 3&D wing for Trae Young to maximize.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: Hauser's locked up on a long-term deal for the next four years and while it's at a reasonable cap hit each year that never crosses 7% of the cap, there still has to be some concern about adding a player who may not translate outside of Boston's system. Hauser is also not a standout defender and there should be some concern about playing him with Kennard, who is a complete liability on defense.
Why the Celtics would do this deal: After losing Porzingis this offseason, they are expected to lose longtime big man Al Horford this summer. Finding a long-term solution at center should be of interest for them and Claxton could be that. At his best, Claxton is an excellent shot-blocker with defensive versatility and hints of a more expanded scoring skillset. During the 2022-23 season, he led the league in FG% and finished 9th in DPOY voting because he averaged 3.0 blocks per game and routinely took on difficult defensive assignments. He also grabbed 11.1 rebounds a night and looked like one of the best young centers in basketball. Since then, he hasn't been as effective. However, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are capable offensive options for him to play alongside. When Tatum returns, Claxton would be a very intriguing frontcourt partner for the All-NBA forward. The center's rim protection would allow for Tatum to play as a supersize help defender and give Boston another chance at contention in the Eastern Conference. From a financial perspective, this deal would help them get close to ducking the luxury tax entirely as they'd be only $1.3 million over the tax. Whitehead is also an interesting development project as a 20 year-old wing who's 6'7 and has some tools to work with.
Why the Celtics would not do this deal: They are giving up their 2027 first-round pick in this deal and they might want to keep that pick for future moves or to trade up in the 2026 draft for a young, cost-controlled player that can take over in the future should either Tatum or Brown decline. Claxton himself has not looked like the player he once was and it's a worrying trend for a player that is locked up on long-term money,
Why the Nets would do this deal: Simons is a high-volume scorer who averaged 19.3 points last season while shooting 42.6/36.3/90.2. He can provide a playmaking floor for the Nets' burgeoning core of ball-handlers in Egor Demin, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore to work off of. Jordan Walsh hasn't shown a ton for the Celtics yet, but there's a possibility he could show some untapped upside while playing heavy minutes for a thin Nets wing rotation. They would be a very small team with the loss of Claxton, but it does open up room to put Simons on the floor as the PG with Saraf and Demin immediately filling in as the SG and SF respectively complemented by center Danny Wolf, who the Nets used a first-round pick on, to take over the starting center spot. Traore can then be brought along off the bench, which could be good for his development since he is only 19 years old. They also pick up another first-round pick in 2027 to lessen the blow of potentially having to swap picks with Houston in the 2027 draft.
Why the Nets would not do this deal: Claxton's departure does remove a tenured veteran from their roster and the best player on their team at the moment. They also add another ball-handling option to a team that is already flush with them. That could be a very complicated juggling act for them to pull off.
More Atlanta Hawks News:
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Aaron Fox to Dallas, Hawks Add Wing Depth
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce The Acquisition Of Kristaps Porzingis
Projecting The Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup And Depth Chart After Their Free Agency Moves
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Lauri Markkanen to Detroit, Hawks Add Backup Point Guard