New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Hawks Land Young Warriors Star In Massive Move

Less than one month from today will be the NBA Trade Deadline and there is still some uncertainty as to what will go down at the deadline. Star players like Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram have been talked about as players who could be dealt with, but it could end up just being smaller moves and rotation players that get moved. The Atlanta Hawks could actually be a team to watch when it comes to that. Last season, the Hawks were one of the most talked about teams leading up to the deadline, but there was a different feeling around that team. Whether or not Atlanta is a buyer or a seller at the deadline, this team has young building blocks to lean on going forward, but they have some roster questions that could get answered at the deadline.
The names that have been brought up in trade rumors over the past month or so have been centers Larry Nance and Clint Capela, as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic. Both players are on expiring deals and might not be a part of the team's future and Atlanta could look to flip one of them for assets.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has a blockbuster move for the Hawks in a new trade proposal that he put out:
The trade: De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanović to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga, Dennis Schröder, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and a 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected)
"Hunter's apparent breakout season has largely quieted trade talks around him, but he was recently mentioned as being among the players the Denver Nuggets "have either expressed interest in or have had preliminary trade discussions on," per The Athletic's Tony Jones and Sam Amick.
Hunter's improved shot diet has him on course for the most productive (and efficient) campaign of his career. It has also made him an intriguing target for any and every win-now shopper, since no modern team has too many versatile wings with reliable outside shots.
While neither he nor Bogdanović would fill Golden State's second-star opening, the pair seem like easy system fits who could help the machine run more efficiently.
Hunter's shooting and consistency could make him a cleaner fit on the wings with Andrew Wiggins, and Bogdanović's ability to generate chances for himself and his teammates would make Stephen Curry's life a lot easier.
The Hawks, meanwhile, might pounce on the opportunity to further brighten their future by adding both Kuminga and the 2027 first. As an added bonus, they could even keep themselves competitive this season—tanking doesn't help since they don't control their first-round pick—as all four incoming players would arrive with plug-and-play ability."
This is an interesting hypothetical, but I will start by saying I don't think the Hawks are going to make any big moves during the season. I think they are evaluating their young team and how they fit together and any big moves (if there are any) would come in the offseason. Hunter is having the best season of his career and could have found his role with the team. Bogdanovic has been with the team and is a veteran presence that gives the Hawks reliable scoring off the bench. Due to his age, he might be a player who could be moved, but it is not a given. One of the Hawks biggest weaknesses on this team is shooting and both Hunter and Bogdanovic are the two best shooters on the team.
It is not impossible that the Hawks say yes to this though, but there are some questions. All of these players are on expiring contracts and if the Hawks make this move, it would signal that they are interested in giving Kuminga a long-term extension. The Warriors and Kuminga could not come to terms on an agreement and while he is talented, he might not be worth a max contract and that could put Atlanta in a financial bind. Looney would not really have a place on a team that already has Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, and Larry Nance. Payton is a good defender, but would not solve the Hawks's shooting problems. Schroeder would provide the Hawks with a backup point guard and getting a 2027 pick from an aging team could prove worthwhile. It would come down to how the Hawks view Kuminga long-term as opposed to what Hunter and Bogdanovic are giving you now. He does give the Hawks another versatile, long, and athletic wing player who would make the Hawks a formidable defensive unit.
