New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Hawks Center To Western Conference Contender

The NBA season is still young, but it is never too early to start talking about trade season. The trade market is one of the most dominant topics all season in the NBA and one of the more interesting teams to watch could be the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is off to a 5-7 start, but they have some players who other teams could be interested in, particularly the centers. Atlanta has two players on expiring contracts, Clint Capela and Larry Nance, and either could be moved before the deadline. It is not a guarantee however and for the first time all season, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder played all three of his centers in the same game, something that the Hawks might want to continue to do going forward. A lot will also have to do with how the Hawks are performing near the trade deadline.
Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale proposed a new trade for the Hawks to deal Nance to one of the NBA's best teams:
Sacramento Kings Receive: Larry Nance Jr.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Trey Lyles, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
Most Kings trades gravitate toward perimeter defensive presences. That's not unfair. But they arguably needed a combo big even more entering the season.
And now that we've seen the current version of Lyles, they...definitely need a combo big even more.
Nance fits the backup-big ideal to a T. He won't shrink the floor, can hold his own the perimeter and is capable of sponging up reps at either the 4 or 5. Sacramento will give up size and girth at the rim when he's the lone big, but its base defense is built to limit the lifting he must do around the basket.
Two second-rounders and more breathing room underneath the luxury tax should be enough to pry Nance out of Atlanta. The logistics get trickier if the Hawks insist on players other than Lyles. But they have neither the leverage nor incentive to engage in hardball unless they consider Nance a big-picture keeper."
I don't know that this makes a lot of sense for the Hawks. While Lyles might be a more natural fit at the backup power forward spot, he is also on an expiring contract and is not likely someone the Hawks want long-term. It would be a downgrade and two future second-round picks do not help the deal. The Hawks should only take a good deal for Nance and not just give him away. This is not a trade that I would make if I were the Hawks. Nance has been a good fit on the team on and off the court and unless the deal makes plenty of sense, the Hawks should keep him.
