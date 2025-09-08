Projecting the Atlanta Hawks Rotation for the Upcoming Season
With a little over a month to go before the NBA season starts, it's time we start trying to figure out what the starting lineups will be in Atlanta this season, as the Hawks have had arguably one of, if not the best, offseasons in the NBA. With significant acquisitions through free agency, the draft, and trade, the Hawks have a variety of lineups to choose from compared to past seasons, as the talent they have can be starting players for most other teams.
Point Guard
1. Starter: ( Trae Young-36 MPG)
2. Backup: ( Kobe Bufkin, Keaton Wallace) (Handling the ball) Around 10-12 MPG
Why: Young has been the primary ball-handler for the Atlanta Hawks since his rookie year with the team, and since then, he has led the team in assists and scoring every season. It seems like every night he plays, it's a new record he is setting, and this season, he set the record for the Atlanta Hawks in assists per game, 11.6, and total assists 880. This season, however, is a make-or-break season for Young in Atlanta, as he is coming up on an expiring contract next summer and the Hawks are hoping he can lead them to a deep playoff run.
Shooting Guard
1. Starter ( Dyson Daniels- 33 MPG)
2. Backup ( Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard) (Off-ball) 12-15
Daniels is coming off a season in which he set records throughout, in his first year as a starter. He was the youngest player since 2000 to record over 200 steals and lead the NBA in steals and deflections. He finished the season with 229 steals, which was the most in the NBA since Chris Paul in the 2008-09 season, and Daniels went on to finish in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting, as well as winning the Most Improved Player of the Year. This could be another breakout season for Daniels if he continues on the hardworking upward trajectory that he has been on since coming to Atlanta.
Small Forward
1. Starter ( Zaccharie Risacher-30 MPG)
2. Backup ( Caleb Houstan, Vit Krejci, Nikola Djurisic) 15-18 MPG
Why: Risacher was Atlanta's number one overall draft pick in last year's NBA Draft and has shown promise this past season and this summer. Risacher played in EuroBasket for his home country of France and showed significant improvements on both ends of the court, but, specifically, his three-point shot has been the biggest standout. In EuroBasket, Risacher showed more aggression with cutting to the basket and shot the three-ball at a high 48% clip.
Power Forward
1. Starter ( Jalen Johnson-35 MPG)
2. Backup ( Asa Newell, Mouhamed Gueye) 12-13 MPG
Why: Though Johnson's season was cut short due to injury, he showed that he can be a reliable second and potential first option for this young Hawks roster. Last season, Johnson averaged 18.9 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, where he helped Atlanta get to the In-Season Tournament Eastern Conference Finals and was in the conversation for being an All-Star.
Center
1. Starter ( Kristaps Porzingis- 26 MPG)
2. Backup (Onyeka Okongwu, N'Faly Dante- 22 MPG)
Why: This summer, Atlanta made the splashy trade for Porzingis from the Boston Celtics. Atlanta instantly went to free agency, where they were able to build the roster more and became looked at as potential contenders in the Eastern Conference. Porzingis, however, has looked like he has turned back to his old self and played at a high level this summer in EuroBasket for Latvia. This will likely provide the punch the Hawks are looking for, as they will likely include Porzingis in pick-and-roll actions with Trae Young, and both could make for a deadly duo.