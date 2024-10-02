Quin Snyder Breaks Down What Dyson Daniels Can Bring to The Hawks Offense
Depending on what you think of the Hawks acquiring the unprotected 2025 pick from the Lakers, Dyson Daniels was the prize of the Dejounte Murray trade for Atlanta. In theory, Daniels is the perfect backcourt complement to Trae Young, bringing a level of perimeter defense that the Hawks have lacked with Young leading the franchise. The questions about Daniels always focus on the offensive end and what he can bring on that end of the floor.
After the Hawks second practice of training camp, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder took time to talk about what he thinks Daniels can bring to the offense to match his elite defense:
"Well I think in addition to his ability to guard the ball and guard off the ball with his size and length, he's got an excellent feel for the game. You know, trying to assign him a position I think is is a mistake because he has a feel for the game, whether he's handling it, passing, cutting. There's a lot of things that he can do. So the versatility is not just defensively, it is offensively as well."
When Daniels talked about his offensive skillset, he mentioned being able to play alongside Trae Young and what that can do for him:
"Yeah, I think playing off guys like Trae, you know, being that kind of secondary playmaker, being able to, you know, play off his gravity, you know, when he's got the ball, a lot of defense is going to be counted to him, so once he gets rid of it, it's being able to make quick decisions, get downhill, and shoot the ball, you know, kind of just, you know, filling the gaps and playing my role. I think, You know, make winning plays as well. You're gonna crush the offensive glass and they're getting offensive rebounds, tipping the ball out, you know, whatever it takes. But playing off a guy like Trae, especially, this is about making quick decisions when he gets rid of it."
A 2024 Panini Rising Star, Daniels recorded 1.4 steals per game during the 2023-24 campaign, the 10th-most in the NBA, and owned a .341 steal percentage last season, ranking fifth in the league (min. 50 GP). He recorded a career-high six steals at Utah on Nov. 25, becoming the only second-year player to swipe at least six steals in a single game this past season and one of only two first-or-second year players to do so, joining Victor Wembanyama. He recorded all six steals in the first half, tied for the most steals in a single half in the NBA this past season and tied for the second-most steals in a single half in New Orleans history.
Selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Pelicans, the 6-7 guard owns career averages of 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 20.0 minutes in 120 games (27 starts). Prior to the Pelicans, he spent the 2021-22 season with the NBA G League Ignite, where he was named to the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars roster.
Daniels has been one of the under-discussed additions throughout the NBA this offseason, but he has a chance to make a real difference for Atlanta. That is why I think he is the most underrated player on the Hawks this season.