Report: Atlanta Brings In Multiple Players For Pre-Draft Workout Including Two Potential Lottery Picks
The NBA Draft is nearly two weeks away and the Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the more intriguing teams to watch on draft night. Atlanta has two first round picks at its disposal (No. 13 and No. 22) on draft night and they could go a number of different directions.
The Hawks have been undergoing some change in the front office, with former general manager Landry Fields being fired shortly after the season ended and Onsi Saleh being promoted to his position while the Hawks look for a new president of basketball operations.
When it comes to who the Hawks might draft, that is a bit murky and there have not been a lot of reports about who the Hawks have even brought in for workouts. Today, Lauren Williams of the AJC reported that the Hawks brought in Georgia forward Asa Newell, Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, Alabama center Cliff Omoruyi, and Florida's Will Richard for workouts.
Newell and Richardson are projected first round picks while Richard and Omoruyi are projected to go in the 2nd round or go undrafted. As of today, the Hawks don't have a second round pick, but could be scouting the players to sign them to their summer league roster if they went undrafted.
If the Hawks are indeed interested in either Richardson or Newell, where would they have to take them? Both players could be there at No. 22 and I think that taking either one in the lottery would be a bit early for them. Richardson has been a popular target for the Hawks in recent mock drafts.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo linked him to the Hawks last month as their most "likely" pick at No. 13.
"Richardson made a good case for himself this season as a solid complementary player with room to grow, displaying well-rounded ability at Michigan State and solid effort playing on and off the ball. That versatility makes sense with the Hawks' current personnel as a plug-and-play option, rotating in behind and alongside Trae Young and Dyson Daniels with the ability to balance lineups.
The Hawks should also be considering bigs at this spot to develop frontcourt depth, with names such as Joan Beringer and Noa Essengue (both international players) offering interesting upside."
It is good for the Hawks to be doing their due diligence on both of these players since they both could be fits on the team. Keep a close eye out on if there are anymore prospects brought in for visits or workouts.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25th.