ROTY Statement? Hawks Fans And NBA World React to Zaccharie Risacher Scoring Career High 38 Points vs Brooklyn
The Atlanta Hawks got a dominant road win tonight vs the Brooklyn Nets and it was in large part because of Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher set his new career high in points, scoring 38 on 15-20 shooting from the field and 6-11 from three and he was the best player on the court tonight.
Risacher was efficient and precise all night long, scoring in the paint and drilling shots from three. Atlanta shot 57% from the field and 42% from three, as well as a 66% effective field goal percentage and a 67% true shooting percentage. Trae Young had 24 points and 12 assists and four other Hawks were in double figures.
Risacher is in the midst of a battle for the Rookie of the Year Award, with most around the league seeing either Risacher or San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle as the likely winners of the award. With a performance like this, his fourth 30-point game of the season, it is a big statement in his favor as the season comes to a close.
There were plenty of reactions on social media from Hawks fans and NBA fans alike who were discussing Risacher's performance:
