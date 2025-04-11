All Hawks

ROTY Statement? Hawks Fans And NBA World React to Zaccharie Risacher Scoring Career High 38 Points vs Brooklyn

Risacher had a career night vs the Nets and the Hawks got a dominant road victory vs Brooklyn thanks to his scoring efforts

Jackson Caudell

Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Hawks got a dominant road win tonight vs the Brooklyn Nets and it was in large part because of Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher set his new career high in points, scoring 38 on 15-20 shooting from the field and 6-11 from three and he was the best player on the court tonight.


Risacher was efficient and precise all night long, scoring in the paint and drilling shots from three. Atlanta shot 57% from the field and 42% from three, as well as a 66% effective field goal percentage and a 67% true shooting percentage. Trae Young had 24 points and 12 assists and four other Hawks were in double figures.

Risacher is in the midst of a battle for the Rookie of the Year Award, with most around the league seeing either Risacher or San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle as the likely winners of the award. With a performance like this, his fourth 30-point game of the season, it is a big statement in his favor as the season comes to a close.

There were plenty of reactions on social media from Hawks fans and NBA fans alike who were discussing Risacher's performance:

Additional Links

Zaccharie Risacher Sets New Career High vs Brooklyn As Hawks Dominate The Nets On The Road

Hawks vs Nets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game

2025 NBA Mock Draft: Post-March Madness Mock Sees Hawks Take Pair of High Upside Guards

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News