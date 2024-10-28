Starting Lineups: Hawks vs Wizards
The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are getting set to tipoff and the starting lineups were just revealed for both teams.
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G-Dyson Daniels
F- Zaccharie Risacher
F- Jalen Johnson
C- Clint Capela
Wizards:
G-Jordan Poole
G- Bilal Coulibaly
F- Kyle Kuzma
F- Alex Sarr
C-Jonas Valanciunas
Atlanta is going to be without De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kobe Bufkin.
Trae Young had 24 points and eight assists last night vs OKC, but he also had 10 turnovers. The Thunder had a lot of different defenders to throw at Young and give him problems, but he is facing the worst defense in the league tonight. Young should be able to carve up the Wizards.
Dyson Daniels had moments on defense last night, but it was rough on offense. After two fantastic games to start the year, Daniels had seven points on 3-11 shooting and was a team worst -25 when on the floor. Daniels has taken the tough assignment on defense each night, guarding players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LaMelo Ball, and Cam Thomas. Washington does not have a player like that, but I would suspect he guards Jordan Poole tonight.
It was another tough night for Jalen Johnson, adding to what has been a tough start to his season. Johnson scored seven points on 3-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. It is by no means time to panic yet, but Johnson has not started off as strong as many (including myself) predicted. Playing the Wizards can cure all though and it could be a get-right game for him.
Onyeka Okongwu is out for tonight's game and that likely means a rotation of Clint Capela and Larry Nance.
The bench was solid, but some areas of concern still popped up. The Hawks relied on Vit Krejci with Young off the floor and again, there mixed results. The Hawks are hoping that Kobe Bufkin can fill the role with Young off the floor, but he is injured and no timetable for return has been given. If he can't get back soon, the Hawks may want to find a solution.
David Roddy and Garrison Matthews were two bright spots last night vs Oklahoma City. Matthews had 14 points off the bench and shot 4-8 from three while Roddy scored 10 points on 4-5 shooting from the floor.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Where to Watch: Fanduel Sports Network Southeast