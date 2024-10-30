Starting Lineups: Hawks vs Wizards
The Hawks and the Wizards are getting set to tip off their game tonight and the starting lineups were just announced.
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G-Zaccharie Risacher
F- David Roddy
F- Jalen Johnson
C- Clint Capela
Wizards:
G-Bub Carrington
G- Jordan Poole
F- Bilal Coulibaly
F- Kyshawn George
C-Alex Sarr
De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, and Dyson Daniels are all out for the Hawks tonight. Roddy is starting in place of Hunter.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 7th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 20th in 3PA, 18th in 3P%, 1st in FTA, 18th in FT%, 19th in rebounding, 4th in steals, and 21st in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 13th in points per 100 possessions, 14th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 18th offensive rebounding percentage, and 1st in free throw rate. It has been a good start to the season on offense for the Hawks, but there are clearly ways to improve.
The Hawks have a strange defensive profile. They have shown growth on that end of the floor and improved in areas, but three-pointers are killing the Hawks. Atlanta is 28th in PPG allowed, 8th (!!) in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in 3PA allowed, and 30th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks are 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 10th in turnover percentage, 22nd in offensive rebounding percentage allowed, and 20th in free throw rate allowed.
Per Cleaning the Glass, Washington is 25th in points per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 22nd in turnover percentage, 15th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 22nd in free throw rate.
The defensive end of the floor is not good for the Wizards. Washington is 30th in PPG allowed, 30th in field goal percentage allowed, 25th in 3PA allowed, 28th in 3PA allowed, and 28th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Wizards are 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 30th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
With Kuzma out, the Wizards are going to have to rely on Jordan Poole, Corey Kispert, Bub Carrington, and others to carry the scoring and try to take advantage of the Hawks's three-point defense.
Additional Links:
Hawks vs Wizards: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
Which Backup Point Guard Could Atlanta Add in Free Agency?
Atlanta Hawks Provide Massive Injury Updates To Four Key Players