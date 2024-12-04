The Atlanta Hawks Opponent for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals Is Set
The 2024 NBA Cup Quarterfinals are set and the Atlanta Hawks are going to get to face a familiar opponent. The Hawks are going to take on the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals, while the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic will face each other in the other quarterfinal. The winner of both games will face off in the semifinals for a spot in the finals.
This would be a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have won four in a row heading into a Wednesday night matchup against Milwaukee and are at 6th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have shaken off a slow start and are now 12-8 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference after going 7-3 in their last 12 games.
There is some fun recent history between Trae Young, the Hawks, and the Knicks.
The Atlanta Hawks got one of their best wins of the season when they defeated the New York Knicks 121-116 on Nov. 6th. It was a hotly contested game and had an incredible atmosphere, with plenty of Knicks fans there to see their team lose to Trae Young and the Hawks. Young is no stranger to having big games and big moments vs the Knicks and has had some memorable interactions with them in the past. He added to that tonight when he was interviewed post-game and had a message to their fans that were at the arena:
"I hope these New York fans find their way to the exits real, real quick. Boo, take your a** home."
While not known as one of the NBA"s better rivalries, the Knicks and the Hawks have produced memorable moments dating back to their first round playoff series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. This is only the first meeting between them so expect plenty more. Winner of this game in Madison Square Garden heads to Vegas for the Semifinals of the NBA Cup.
