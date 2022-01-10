Five Best Highlights from Clippers Win Over Hawks

Yesterday was a rough loss for the Atlanta Hawks. They were 4.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers and lost by 13 points. The Clippers were without their two best players (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) but were still able to smother the second-best offense in the league. Check out the best plays from Sunday afternoon's game in Southern California.

Eric Bledsoe

The veteran guard can still get to the rim with ease. Eric Bledsoe has made a career out of burning defenders. While the Clippers were without their best players, Bledsoe came off the bench and contributed 12 points plus this nice finish.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Yesterday was a reminder of what Bogdan Bogdanovic is capable of doing on a consistent basis. When he's hot, he's almost unguardable on the perimeter. 'Bogi' lit the Clippers up in the first half. Unfortunately, they made the necessary adjustments and held the Serbian sharpshooter to just four points in the second half.

Trae Young Defense

Things we love to see. Trae Young is well aware of his critics always calling out his defense. He even mentioned it in yesterday's post-game press conference. I have zero doubt that Young will continue to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

Terance Mann

Not even going to lie; I didn't know Mann could make tough shots like the one below. I guess it's time I put some respect on his name. Check out the Jordan-esque fadeaway from the 25-year-old guard.

Amir Coffey

It's no surprise that the play of the game goes to Amir Coffey. The guard fought his way into the league after going undrafted and spending some time in the G-League. Coffey scored a career-high 21 points, and the Clippers social media team had plenty of fun with puns.

