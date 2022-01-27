Five Best Plays from Hawks vs. Kings

I don't know about the climate where you live, but it's starting to feel like 2021 in Atlanta again. The Hawks have won five straight games and are less than a game outside of the playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Kings are riding an epic losing streak. Nevertheless, there were some amazing plays last night. Check it out for yourself.

Davion Mitchell

You know the morale in Sacramento is at an all-time low when their social media team posts just three video clips of the game. But, come on y'all, it's not that bad. One of my favorite parts about last night was the Georgia native Davion Mitchell having so many fans in the crowd. Plus, he showed out with 20 points.

Trae Young Buzzer Beater

Exactly two years ago yesterday, Trae Young hit a buzzer-beater at the half. Just hours after the tragic passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Young went off for 45 points. Last night was another incredible performance by the Hawks point guard.

Trae Young Logo

In my best Mark Jackson voice, "Mama, there goes that man!" Once you see Trae Young pull up, actually scratch that. Once you see him get the ball, it's already over for the defense. It doesn't matter when or where; he's going to score on the defense.

Danilo Gallinari

I'm going to be honest, I have been tough on Danilo Gallinari throughout the season. For the first 42 games, 'Gallo' did not play like the second-highest-paid player on the roster. But the veteran is returning to form and throwing down dunks in the process.

Lou Williams

This can't be life. First, Danilo Gallinari with the backward dunk, now Lou Williams throwing it down in traffic. I think the Hawks got into MJ's 'Secret Stuff' from the original Space Jam movie. You have to see it to believe it.

