Trae Young and Quin Snyder Address Young's Fourth Quarter Ejection vs Orlando
It was not a fun night for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta trailed only by six going into the fourth quarter of tonight's NBA play-in Tournament game vs the Magic, but things spiraled out of control in the fourth quarter and Atlanta eventually ended up losing 120-95. In the fourth quarter of the game, with the Hawks trailing by 20 points, point guard Trae Young was ejected after getting consecutive technical fouls with 4:47 left.
After the game, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said that Young addressed the team:
More on what Snyder had to say post-game:
"He's quick to own that. But the game was out of hand at that point. But again, this is playoff basketball, there's going to be adversity. We have to continue to handle it in a way that can power through some of that."
Young also addressed it after the game:
"I told him I was sticking up for the squad, and I'm not gonna let the refs frustrate me like that in our next game. I know we gotta win or go home next game and I'm gonna be ready."
The Hawks season is going to depend on their next game on Friday night. If they win, they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. If they lose, they will be heading home for the second straight season without a playoff bid.
It is hard to find too many positive things to say about the Hawks performance tonight. Before being ejected in the fourth quarter due to two technical fouls, Trae Young had a solid night with 28 points and six assists, but once again, the Magic's size and length bothered Young and gave him problems. Mouhamed Gueye was solid in the game, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds. Not a spectacular night, but was tasked with guarding Paolo Banchero and played his role well.
The rest of the supporting cast for the Hawks played very poor tonight and was a huge reason the Hawks did not win. Zacccharie Risacher was 2-10 from the field and scored seven points. Onyeka Okongwu had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Dyson Daniels scored seven points. Caris LeVert had seven points on 3-11 shooting. Georges Niang had 15 points, and Dominick Barlow, Terance Mann, and Vit Krejci combined for eight points. The Orlando bench outscored the Hawks' bench 57-30.
Another reason the Hawks lost was the inability to get fast-break points. Orlando had 19 fast-break points compared to only four for Atlanta. The Hawks needed to win the transition battle and make Orlando play with pace, but could not find a way to do that. The Hawks did not have a problem with turnovers tonight, but were as bad on offense as you can be, shooting 38% from the field and 4-21 from three.
The Magic did not get big performances from their two stars, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero (30 combined points on 10-28 shooting), but their supporting cast was awesome. Cole Anthony scored 26 points in 20 points, Anthony Black had 16 points on 6-7 shooting, and Wendell Carter Jr had 19 points and seven rebounds. Orlando also had a +12 advantage on the boards. The Hawks could not let the Orlando supporting cast beat them, but they did.
Atlanta's season comes down to Friday night. They will host the winner of the Bulls/Heat play-in game, with the winner clinching the No. 8 seed and getting to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta is 2-2 against both Chicago and Miami this season.
