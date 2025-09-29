Trae Young Breaks Silence On His Contract Extension Talks With Atlanta
At the end of last season, the Hawks seemed to be in a weird place when it came to Trae Young and his future with the team. Specifically, Young and the Hawks had opportunities to set up a contract extension for this offseason, as he became extension eligible but never received an extension offer from Atlanta leaving many to be confused as to why he was never offered.
Today, however, Atlanta had their media day, addressing the media for the first time since exit interviews took place at the end of last season. During Young's media day appearance, he addressed his feelings with the media regarding his lack of a contract extension by the organization, as he stated the following:
"I don't know if the word disappointment, I don't know maybe, I am just so focused on and I am more happy about the team that we got this year, I am blessed bro. I was not stressing, if something happened, it happened, but it didn't and I still got time and obviously everyone knows what my situation is going into the future so for me, I am focused on this team, I am focused on right now, I am blessed. I got a great team going into this season and one that you can't really say that I have had so I am even more excited on that so who knows what the future holds but right now I am here and I am present."
Extension Talks
This is definitely a weird spot for Young to be in, heading into his eighth season in Atlanta, as he has proven himself time and time again. From postseason success to individual success, there isn't much that you could ask from Young himself at this point in his career besides winning more games. Still, one can argue that he hasn't had the roster support to do so until this year, which makes things even more awkward. Going into your All-Star player's final season under contract, having had seven previous seasons to find him comparable help, and waiting until the last minute when he is set to be a free agent is a head-scratcher.
The lack of a contract extension has even left some former NBA players who are now sports analysts to come to Young's defense, as last month, former NBA Champion and now ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on the All-Star's contract situation:
"What else is out there that you're going to get, as far as being an upgrade for Trae Young? He's averaging 25 for his career. One could argue he's having a Hall of Fame-type career when you look at the numbers. Now you actually have the pieces around him that complement Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, whom I'm very high on. You have pesky wing defenders. You go and get Alexander-Walker, who can provide scoring off the bench or in the starting lineup."
While one could argue that the team's struggles aren't all on Atlanta as an organization, it would be hard to find much more that Young could have done to change the outcome of many seasons. As for now, however, we must wait and see how this will all play out by the time the following offseason rolls around, as Young can be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career next summer.