Trae Young Gives Update After Entering NBA Health & Safety Protocols

It has been a little over 24 hours since we found that Trae Young tested positive for COVID-19. Since the test results came back positive, Young entered the league's Health & Safety Protocols. Shortly after the news broke, Young tweeted a funny video of DeMarcus Cousins with the caption of "Stay safe" with a slew of emojis.

Since that time, we have not heard much from the Atlanta Hawks point guard. We do not know if he's experiencing symptoms. However, we do know that he has been quarantined at home. Last night, he posted a brief video of a WNBA game he was watching on television.

This afternoon, Young took to Twitter once again to provide an upbeat message. "Way too blessed" is all the post said, no emojis or anything else. Of course, everyone can have their own interpretation of it, but things must be going today than they were yesterday.

Hopefully, Young can cross over this awful virus and send it packing. The fourth-year player out of Oklahoma is enjoying the best season of his career. Scoring 27.3 points per game and dishing out 9.3 assists per game is good enough to easily make the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Oddly enough, Young hasn't missed a game yet due to COVID. The game between the Hawks and Cavaliers scheduled for Sunday night was postponed due to five Cavs players testing positive as well. It's one of several outbreaks within the league. Right now, Young is the only Hawks player to return a positive test this season.

Before Young returns to action, he must return two negative tests 24 hours apart before returning to the court. Stay locked into Sports Illutrstated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young, Nate McMillan Discuss COVID

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!