Nearly $100K Stolen from NBA Legend's Home

The home of NBA legend and television broadcaster Vince Carter was broken into late Sunday night. Henri Hollis of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution documented the dramatic events. Carter’s wife, Sondi Carter, hid in the closet with their two sons while she called 911. A neighborhood patrol officer, who was also the first Atlanta police officer to arrive, saw a man fleeing the home but was not able to apprehend him.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta police made the report public. Officers arrived at Carter's Buckhead mansion Sunday night and found guns and cash scattered on the ground outside after a masked man fled to a waiting SUV.

Although more than $16,000 was recovered from the ground in front of the Tuxedo Park home, Carter told police it was a small portion of $100,000 cash he kept in a bag in a closet.

According to the report, a front window of the 10,000-square-foot main house had been smashed. Outside the window, officers found “a large amount of $100 bills spilled on the ground,” along with a gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine.

Vince Carter laughing with Dominique Wilkins at the 2019 NBA Media Day. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found the home owned by Vince Carter sits on nearly 1.5 acres of land, was built in 2016, and sold to Carter for nearly $7 million in August 2020, according to Fulton County property records.

You can read Hollis' entire article here. We hate that Carter and his family had to endure such an experience, but are glad they are physically safe. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

