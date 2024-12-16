Will the Atlanta Hawks Be Buyers At The NBA Trade Deadline?
At this point last season, Atlanta was the talk of the league, but for the wrong reasons. All of the chatter around the Hawks was around the trade deadline and what they would do with the pairing of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, as well as the rest of the team. Now, things have changed.
The Atlanta Hawks battled the Milwaukee Bucks all the way to the final whistle in Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal, but they came up just short in the 108-100 loss and now their run in the NBA Cup is over. Atlanta will go back to the regular season and hope to continue their climb in the Eastern Conference Standings. Despite the loss, there is plenty to like from what the Hawks showed. It was not just the NBA Cup though. Atlanta has won seven of their last nine games and is positioning themselves to possibly make a run to the top of the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have some time off before they take the court again on Thursday vs the Spurs.
Currently, Atlanta is in 7th in the East, but they are only 2.5 games back of third place. Can Atlanta climb that high? That is going to be worth watching the rest of the season and I think they could if they stay healthy and figure some things out on offense
With this surprising run of success for the Hawks, will that make them buyers at the trade deadline? Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley had the Hawks being buyers as one of his bold predictions for the trade deadline:
"Before this season even started, it felt like the end of the road for this iteration of the Hawks. At the very least, they seemed likely to move out their remaining high-dollar vets and start shaping things around the young quartet of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and top pick Zaccharie Risacher—with or without Trae Young.
Maybe things will still play out that way, as ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Atlanta "will listen" should teams "being calling about their veterans." With the Hawks showing perhaps more fight than expected, though, maybe this roster has a longer leash than anticipated. Maybe there's even some incentive for the front office to make some win-now moves with eyes on snagging one of the East's top-six seeds.
If nothing else, it feels like Young is extending his stay with the only NBA franchise he's known. He has never been more productive as a passer, and as ESPN's Brian Windhorst relayed in the same piece, he is "becoming better" with his "leadership and relationship-building skills."
If the Hawks now plan on keeping Young, then they could go search for ways to bring him more support. Instead of outright dumping the likes of Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr., maybe they use those salaries and some non-premium trade assets (i.e., not their own future firsts) to bring in some support stoppers, shooters and secondary shot-creators.
They probably haven't shown enough to justify big-game hunting, but targeted trades for reasonably priced role players could be in the works, particularly if the front office feels this group has a legitimate chance of avoiding the play-in tournament."
It will be interesting to see how the Hawks handle the deadline. If they feel like they can grab a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, do they become buyers and try to make a run? Or do they stand pat and let this group see what happens? Atlanta is a young team with guys like Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson being the cornerstones for the franchise and they may just want to see how these guys continue to improve. Unless there is a great deal out there that benefits not only the Hawks for this season but the future as well, I think Atlanta may just sit tight at the deadline. The next month or so will be vital for the Hawks to figure this out.
