All Future Atlanta Hawks Draft Picks, Swaps & Protections in 2026, 2027 & Beyond

The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2026 NBA Draft with multiple first-round picks and one second-round pick to add to their team and they are in the fortunate position of being a playoff team, having a lottery pick, and having multiple first-round picks to help their team improve.

One of the goals for Hawks' general manager Onsi Saleh since taking over in the front office has been to build up Atlanta's draft assets, which was critical considering the Hawks were operating at a deficit due to the Dejounte Murray trade in the summer of 2022. The good news for the Hawks is that next year's draft will finally be the final year where they owe an unprotected pick to the Spurs.

So, how does the Hawks draft pick situation look moving forward under Saleh?

2026

No. 8 overall (courtesy of NOP)

No. 23 overall (via Cleveland)

No. 57 overall (via Boston)

2027

1st round pick (least favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee, top four protected)

2nd round pick (their own)

2028

1st round pick (Their own)

2029

1st round pick (Their own)

2nd round pick (via CLE)

2030

1st round pick (Their own)

2nd round pick (Their own)

2nd round pick (via NYK)

2031

1st round pick (Their own)

2nd round pick (HOU has swap rights)

2032

1st round pick (Their own)

2nd round pick (Their own)

Atlanta is in a good spot going forward in the draft. This is the last year (as of right now) that they are going to have multiple first-round picks, and they have a chance to add two impact players that can grow with their core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu.

Looking ahead to next year's draft, the Hawks could have another top ten pick on their hands. Atlanta is going to get the least favorable of the Bucks/Pelicans selections, but next year's pick is going to be top four protected. If everything went their way, the Hawks could walk away with the No. 5 pick in the draft, but next year's draft is expected to be a big downgrade from this year's draft. It is possible that the Hawks could once again have a top 10 pick in the draft.

Atlanta also has all of their own first-round picks after 2027, which is critical, and the Hawks could use them in a big swing whenever that time comes.