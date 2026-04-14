Atlanta Hawks 2026 Mock Draft Following The End Of The Regular Season

The regular season has concluded across the NBA and the playoffs begin this weekend. There are few teams in the league that have the luxury of being in the playoffs and potentially earning a high draft, but the Hawks are one of those teams.

Atlanta is going to play the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, but thanks to a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, Atlanta owns the unprotected 2026 1st round pick that is the most favorable of New Orleans (tied for 7th in lottery odds) and Milwaukee (10th). In what is a highly anticipated draft this summer, the Hawks could potentially land a top four pick while also competing at the highest level of the playoffs.

The Hawks also own the No. 22 pick via Cleveland and the No. 57 pick via Boston.

New Mock

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks end up with a trio of players that could make an impact for them next season.

7. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Kingston Flemings (Houston)

Position: PG | Size: 6'4", 190 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: De'Aaron Fox

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Amari Allen (Alabama)

Position: SF/PF | Size: 6'8", 205 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Wilson Chandler

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Celtics): Milos Uzan (Houston)

Position: PG/SG | Size: 6'4", 195 lbs | Age: 22

Pro Comp: Andrew Nembhard

The Hawks could use a young guard for the future. They have a great trio in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and CJ McCollum, but McCollum is a free agent after this season, and despite how good he has been, is getting up there in age. The Hawks could use someone like Flemings who could help run the second unit and grow into a starting point guard role for the future alongside Jalen Johnson, Alexander-Walker, and Daniels.

Alexander-Walker does a lot of good things, but passing is not his biggest strength, especially in traffic. Daniels has improved lots in this area, but is not elite. Flemings could be an elite leader of the offense if developed.

Allen is a very good shooter with size and that is not a bad pick at No. 22, but I think the Hawks should prioritize getting another big, particularly at center. While Onyeka Okongwu remains very underrated around the league, he could be maximized if he gets paired with a center with more size and rim protecting ability. Adding more shooting is never a bad thing, but the Hawks need to prioritize getting bigger at center this offseason.

We won't know where the Hawks are going to be picking with their first pick until May 10th, the day of the NBA Draft Lottery. Whether or not Atlanta jumps into the top four or stays in the 7-10 range, they have a chance to add an impact player to an already really good team.