Atlanta Hawks Add Key Rotation Player To Injury Report Ahead Of Matchup vs Miami

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to bounce back from their back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and get back in the win column tomorrow when they face the Miami Heat.

While only the fifth game of the season, this one carries some importance for the Hawks. It would be their third win over a divisional opponent, and it would send the Heat to a shocking 0-5 record to start the season. There would be a long way to go, but having a big lead on the Heat and starting 3-0 in divisional games would be a great start to the season for Atlanta.

Ahead of the matchup against Miami, the Hawks have released their injury report and there is one notable name that has been added.

Aaron Wiggins (left knee contusion) is going to be questionable for tomorrow's game while Mohamed Gueye (left foot fracture) and Henri Veesaar (torn right ACL) are going to be out. Jock Landale (nasal fracture) is going to be available, as has been the case for the past three games.

What happens if Wiggins is out?

Oct 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Wiggins (2) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins being out would mean the Hawks are without the player who has been their best bench player so far this season.

Wiggins is currently averaging 15.8 PPG and 3.3 RPG this season on 53.5% shooting from the field and 48% from three. He is an early contender for 6th Man of the Year and Most Improved Player.

So what do the Hawks do if he misses a game?

It would be on Lu Dort, Kingston Flemings, and Jock Landale to carry the bench minutes and it would also open the door for other players to be in the rotation. To try and replace his shooting, Quin Snyder might turn to Corey Kispert to give the Hawks quality minutes and provide shooting. Kispert's defense is far worse than Wiggins, but in the limited minutes that he has played this season, he has shot the ball well.

If Snyder does not play Kispert, he might decide to run with an eight man rotation that includes the regular starters plus Landale, Flemings, and Dort. Those three players have not played at a high level so far this season and all three of them are having shooting struggles. The Hawks struggled mightily shooting the ball against the Rockets and if they are missing arguably their top three-point shooter, that will make this game more difficult.

Keep a close eye on the injury report tomorrow.