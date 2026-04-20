Atlanta Hawks Announce Onyeka Okongwu's Final Playing Status For Tonight's Game vs New York

The Hawks and Knicks are getting ready to battle in game two of the NBA playoffs and the big roster question for the Hawks coming into this game was around the status of starting center Onyeka Okongwu. After playing in game one of the series, Okongwu was listed as questionable coming into tonight's game due to right knee inflammation.

With the game getting closer to start time, the Hawks have announced the playing status of Okongwu for tonight's game.

He is available to play and should be expected to start tonight's game vs the Knicks.

Update: Onyeka Okongwu is available to play tonight https://t.co/VmgJdz0ltP — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) April 20, 2026

What does this mean?

This is huge news for the Hawks. If Okongwu was unable to play, it would have put them in a big bind. They are already missing Jock Landale, their usual backup center, and they have Mo Gueye and Tony Bradley behind Okongwu. Gueye was the only backup big that Quin Snyder used in the last game vs the Knicks and that might be the same tonight.

Okongwu is wildly underrated in the league and his shooting, rebounding, and defense, not to mention his passing ability, are skills that none of the other bigs on this roster possess at that level. Okongwu playing is a huge deal and without him, it would have been tough for the Hawks to keep this game close due to the lack of depth they have at the center position currently.

Following Monday's contest, these two teams will travel to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4, where the Hawks won 14 of their last 15 regular season games inside State Farm Arena.

While it is not do or die for the Hawks if they lose this game, you don't want to be down 0-2 heading back home. That would put a lot of pressure on them to win both of those games and not fall behind 3-1 or even be swept by New York.

The old saying goes that a series does not start until the road team wins a game and if the Hawks win tonight, they will take home court advantage and put the pressure on the Knicks to respond. New York is a team that has aspirations of making the NBA Finals and if they are tied up 1-1 with the Hawks, the Knicks are going to be feeling the heat.

Okongwu being in the lineup tonight is huge for the Hawks and gives them a legit chance to win this game.