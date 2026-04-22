Atlanta Hawks Injury Report and Projected Starting Lineup: What to Expect in Game 3 vs Knicks

After a couple of days off, the Hawks and the Knicks will face off tomorrow night in what is a pivotal game three for both teams. The Knicks took game one, but a crazy fourth quarter comeback gave the Hawks the second game and tied the series. Both teams are going to be gunning for a win tomorrow to get the series lead and for the Hawks, a win would not onl give them the series lead, but they would retain home court advantage in the series.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report and there are no surprises on it. Jock Landale remains out for the Hawks with a right ankle sprain, but no other players are on it. Landale was spotted today at Hawks practice, but has still not been cleared to play yet.

Jock Landale putting up FTs after practice pic.twitter.com/YyZmJidhzG — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 22, 2026

Lineup Changes?

I don't expect the Hawks to make any big changes to the starting lineup tomorrow night. I still expect to see:

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

The interesting wrinkle that happened in game two was that the Hawks closed with Jonathan Kuminga instead of Dyson Daniels. Kuminga had one of his best games as a Hawk in game two and not only had a solid offensive game, but he also did a good job of guarding Karl-Anthony Towns. Kuminga was fantastic for the Hawks and it will be interesting to see his minutes and usage tomorrow night and if he closes the game instead of Daniels or if that was just because he was playing so well in game two.

In the first quarter of game two, Hawks forward/center Mo Gueye went down with an injury and was limited to under five minutes in the game, With Gueye not on the injury report, is Gueye going to be the main backup to Okongw or will Tony Bradley be the guy? Bradley had some good minutes in game two and is a bigger body that can help deal with Mitchell Robinson and his rebounding prowess.

There are going to be some potential adjustments for the Hawks in this game. How will they guard KAT in game three? If the Knicks adjust on defense, how can the Hawks make sure they continue to attack Jalen Brunson, which has been successful? Do the Knicks continue to have stretches where they play without KAT or Brunson on the floor?

This is going to be a high stakes game in Atlanta tomorrow night.