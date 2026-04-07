Post NCAA Tournament Mock Draft Lands Hawks Pair Of Illinois Stars Plus 3-and-D Forward

The NCAA Tournament is now over and for a number of prospects, they are going to turn their attention to getting ready for the NBA Draft.

This NBA draft is expected to be one of the deepest in recent memory, especially at the top. The Atlanta Hawks sit in one of the most advantageous positions in the NBA. They are in the drivers seat for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and have some of the best young talent in the NBA with players like Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu already on the roster.

The Hawks own the unprotected 2026 first round pick that is the most favorable of the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. As of the time this is being written, New Orleans sits at No. 6 in the draft lottery odds and the Bucks are 10th, giving the Hawks solid odds of jumping into the top four and maybe even getting the No. 1 pick in the draft.

With the NCAA Tournament now over, as well as the NBA regular season winding down, the draft is going to come into focus.

In the first post NCAA Tournament Mock Draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Hawks selecting a trio of intriguing prospects:

6. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Keaton Wagler (Illinois)

Position: PG/SG | Size: 6'6", 180 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Jamal Murray

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Amari Allen (Alabama)

Position: SF/PF | Size: 6'8", 205 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Wilson Chandler

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Celtics): Kylan Boswell (Illinois)

Position: PG/SG | Size: 6'2", 205 lbs | Age: 20

Pro Comp: Cory Joseph

Is this a good draft haul?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Wagler is someone who I think would fit in with the Hawks and give them the kind of scoring guard they will need to grow, along with the core already in place. CJ McCollum has been a great addition to the team and has been quite the surprise, but given his age and contract status he is obviously not a long-term player for the Hawks, even if brought back on a short term deal next season.

Wagler has been dinged for his lack of explosiveness, but there are not many players in the draft who can score as effortlessly as anyone. It might be ideal for the Hawks to bring McCollum back until Wagler is ready to take over as a scorer.

Allen and Boswell are solid picks, but I think one thing that should be pointed out about any mock involving the Hawks is the center position. While the Hawks have Okongwu, Jock Landale is a free agent and the Hawks have a bit of a size issue. Getting bigger at center to have someone to pair with Okongwu is going to be a priority this offseason, whether that is through the draft or free agency.