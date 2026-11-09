Atlanta Hawks get promising update on Jock Landale in latest injury report ahead of matchup with Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks have been missing backup center Jock Landale for the last four games, but he might be nearing his return to the court. Ahead of tomorrow's game vs. the Lakers, the Hawks have listed Landale as questionable on the injury report. In addition to Landale, the Hawks have ruled out Asa Newell, Mouhamed Gueye, and Keshon Gilbert.

Hawks injury report for Monday against Lakers:



Jock Landale (left hip strain) is QUESTIONABLE.



Asa Newell (toe) is out.



Mo Gueye (foot) is out.



Henri Veesaar (knee) is out.



Keshon Gilbert out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 8, 2026

What this news means

One good thing about the injury report is that Jalen Johnson is not on it. Johnson, who had missed the previous three games for the Hawks, returned last night to help lead the team to a win over the Nets and dropped 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He is healthy and ready to continue helping the Hawks continue their winning streak.

If Landale returns tomorrow, or whenever he is able to return, will he be the backup center? Over the past four games, the Hawks have been relying on rookie Zuby Ejiofor, and he has played well in most games, bringing a different kind of energy and physicality to the court. Over the past four games, Ejiofor has averaged 7.7 points per game, 4.8 RPG, and 2.3 APG in over 16 minutes per game while shooting 61.9% from the field and 42.9% from three.

Landale on the other hand has been struggling this season. In the seven games that he has played, he is averaging 6.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 2.0 APG while shooting 44.7% from the field and 17.6% from three. The defensive has also been a big issue, while Ejiofor is playing well on that end. Could QUin Snyder find a way to play them both in the same game or will they just play one?

One big injury for the Lakers to watch is Luka Doncic. Doncic is not playing tonight vs Detroit because of a back injury and his status is unknown for tomorrow's game in Atlanta. If Doncic does play, that is going to be a massive challenge for a Hawks defense that has been average to below average for most of the season, especially in the last two games vs the Wizards and Nets. The Hawks do have Dyson Daniels and Lu Dort to guard Doncic, but he is averaging 41 points per game and is the lead MVP candidate right now. This is going to be the toughest opponent the Hawks have played since losing to Houston if Doncic is able to play.