Ranking the Five Most Important Players On The Hawks In Their First Round Series vs Knicks

It is hard to find another team in the NBA that has undergone as many transformations as the Hawks have this season.

They began the year as a trendy pick to be a top team in the Eastern Conference. With early season injuries to both Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis, that version of the Hawks was never really seen. Young was traded to Washington for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, Porzingis was moved for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, Luke Kennard was flipped for Gabe Vincent and a second round pick, and Atlanta acquired Jock Landale. They were 26-30 heading into the All-Star Break, but finished with a 46-36 record and 6th in the Eastern Conference.

They have a formidable opponent in the first round though. The New York Knicks were two wins away from the NBA Finals last season and have an experienced team that has plenty of chemistry together as well as plenty of star power. It will be a tall task for Atlanta, but they are capable of pulling off the upset.

If the Hawks are to pull of the upset, which players are going to be most important in doing so?

5. Jock Landale

If you don't follow the Hawks closely, you might not realize how important Landale is to Atlanta. When Porzingis was hurt earlier in the year, coupled with recently signed N'Faly Dante suffering a season ending injury, Atlanta did not have a backup center. After they traded Porzingis to Golden State, Atlanta needed to find one and for some simple cash considerations, they got Landale.

The Knicks have a great duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson and that is the top concerns for the Hawks heading into this game.

Landale unfortunately was injured two weeks ago in a win against the Orlando Magic and was out for at least two weeks. Two weeks is nearly here and there has not been an update on Landale's status yet. If he plays, he will be crucial to matchup with Robinson and the Knicks size.

4. Jonathan Kuminga

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Aside from Landale (if healthy), Kuminga is the one bench player who will play big minutes for the Hawks.

The Hawks bench has been much maligned and is one of their biggest question marks heading into the postseason. Kuminga can be inconsistent as a scorer, but the Hawks are going to need him to play strong defense on guys like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby and his rebounding is going to be crucial if Landale is out.

Kuminga could swing games in this series if he is playing well and if he is not, that does not bode well for the Hawks.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The heavy favorite to win this year's Most Improved Player Award, Alexander-Walker has had a remarkable season and the Hawks would not be where they are without him.

They also won't get very far without his best. He will be counted on not just for scoring, but for his defense against Mikal Bridges and/or Jalen Brunson.

In the last game against the Knicks, Alexander-Walker scored 36 points and shot 7-11 from three. He can flip a game on both ends and will be huge for the Hawks.

2. Dyson Daniels

It is impossible to stop Jalen Brunson, but not many players do a better job of frustrating him than Dyson Daniels.

Last year's runner up for defensive player of the year, Daniels has had another strong season and is also huge for the Hawks offense, despite the poor three point shooting numbers. Daniels is going to be counted on to play defense on Brunson and do a lot of little things for the Hawks. He makes winning plays and the Hawks are much better with him on the court. He will be crucial this series.

1. Jalen Johnson

The best players have to step up when the lights are brightest and there are not many bigger spots than Madison Square Garden.

Johnson has assumed the title of franchise player for the Hawks with Trae Young gone and he has turned in an All-NBA worthy season.

But this is his first playoff series as the No. 1 guy and that comes with loads of pressure. The Hawks cannot advance to the next round unless they get the best version of Johnson and that is why he is No. 1 on this list.