Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Their 2026 Summer League Roster

The focus for the Atlanta Hawks might be on the offseason and how this team is going to improve, but Summer League is going to begin this weekend in Salt Lake City, and Atlanta is going to have one of the most intriguing rosters out there.

Today, Atlanta announced their official roster for Summer League, and it includes this year's draft picks Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesar, as well as last year's first-round pick Asa Newell.

Our Summer League roster is here! 👀 pic.twitter.com/09drkC8RCn — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 30, 2026

Breaking down this roster

While Flemings, Ejiofor, and Veesaar appear to be certain to make the roster for Atlanta, the rest of these players are going to be competing for two-way contracts either with the Hawks, or perhaps with some other team around the league, if they are impressive enough.

I think this is going to be one of the best rosters in either Salt Lake City (where the Hawks are playing first) and Las Vegas.

Hawks assistant coaches Antonio Lang and Sanjay Lumpkin will serve as Atlanta’s Summer League head coaches, with Lang serving as the head coach in Salt Lake City and Lumpkin serving as the head coach when the Hawks head to Vegas.

Two players to keep an eye on are Jacob Toppin and Eli Ndiaye. Both players played with the Hawks Summer League teams last season and were on two-way contracts with the team before suffering season ending injuries.

Here is the complete roster:

F Cameron Corhen- Pittsburgh, Rookie

G RayJ Dennis- Baylor

F/C- Zuby Ejiofor- Saint Johns, Rookie

G Kingston Flemings- Houston, Rookie

G Keshon Gilbert- Iowa State

G Kobe Johnson- UCLA

G Kobe Knox- South Carolina

G Devon Higgs- Georgia Southwestern State

F Gabe Madsen- Utah

G Zeke Mayo- Kansas

G Isaac McKneely- Louisville, Rookie

F Eli Ndiaye- Senegal

F Asa Newell- Georgia

F Jacob Toppin- Kentucky

C Henri Veesaar- North Carolina, Rookie

G Isaiah Wong- Miami

Last year, the Hawks had RayJ Dennis and Keshon Gilbert on two-way contracts and both players excelled in the G-League, where Atlanta has shown a great ability to be able to develop players. Even if someone stands out in Summer League and is not able to make the roster or get a two-way contract, they could be sent to College Park to continue developing.

One key question entering Summer League is going to be how much the Hawks top players, such as Flemings, Ejiofor, Newell, and Veesaar play, given that they are not only going to be playing in Las Vegas, but have added Salt Lake City this year as well. This roster is deep enough where they could withstand some of those guys not playing however.

The Hawks will open Summer League play on Saturday, July 4 against the Utah Jazz. Utah had the No. 2 pick in this year's draft and selected Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, which would make for an excellent opening game in Salt Lake City.